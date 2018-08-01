Charleston Place earlier this year lost a chocolatier with the closing of longtime tenant Godiva, but the hotel’s retail corridor has now gained a coffee shop.
Belmond last month opened Community Perk down the hall from Charleston Grill; the cafe serves bagels and toasts in the morning, and pastries and panini later in the day. Additionally, Community Perk is keeping cold brew coffee on tap.
According to a release announcing the cafe, “the crown jewel of the decor” is a Karl B. Smith mural featuring 60 Lowcountry icons.
Community Perk, located within Charleston Place at 205 Meeting St., is open daily from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 843-722-4900.