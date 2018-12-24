Like dancers’ legs and football players’ arms, Citrus Club is The Dewberry’s million-dollar appendage.
At least, the hotel’s owners said as much this summer in a court filing. Dewberry Capital Corp. claimed it had lost $5 million because the city of Charleston initially refused to approve its rooftop bar and meeting spaces, citing neighbors’ concerns.
Now Citrus Club has the green light to sell drinks, although it still won’t be easy for non-guests to score one. “Citrus Club is an amenity available primarily (to) our hotel guests,” the hotel’s website explains. But a small number of reservations will be released two weeks in advance of the designated date. Reservations are required, and can only be made through the online site Resy. Additionally, parties are capped at six people. Men must wear collared shirts and children who haven’t reached the age of 7 aren’t allowed in.
So who’s ready for a mai tai? To match the pina coladas and other frozen drinks, Citrus Club is serving warm crab dip and plantain chips.
Citrus Club is open noon-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-872-9069 or visit thedewberrycharleston.com.