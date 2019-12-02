In the days leading up to Jackrabbit Filly’s opening in Park Circle, owners Shuai and Corrie Wang teased menu and design elements on social media with the hashtag #newchineseamerican.

When the Wangs in 2014 launched Short Grain Food Truck, their focus was primarily on raw fish and Japanese-influenced ways to prepare it. But at their sit-down restaurant, the emphasis has shifted to home-style dishes that Shuai Wang cherished in his childhood. Jackrabbit Filly’s opening menu includes Sichuan dry pot, Singapore fried rice and pork-stuffed dumplings.

Still, that doesn’t mean everything on offer is a straight-up salute to earlier generations’ kitchens. In keeping with the American portion of Chinese-American, the menu includes riffs on contemporary restaurant classics, such as seafood dynamite with fake crab.

Also familiar from the Chinese-American canon: While the restaurant’s red-and-white menu doesn’t illustrate the Chinese Zodiac, the astrological system inspired the restaurant’s name. Under its scheme, Shuai Wang is a rabbit and Corrie Wang is a horse.

Jackrabbit Filly is located at 4628 Spruill Ave. At press time, the restaurant had not yet determined its hours. For more information, call 843-460-0037 or go to facebook.com/jackrabbitfilly.