Charleston Wine + Food Festival's Culinary Village is almost open in downtown Charleston

Charleston Wine + Food yearly does its best to answer every question that an attendee could possibly ask. In addition to a detailed website, the massive festival provides ticket holders with an information booth and posts knowledgeable volunteers at events around town.

But there was always one question to which nobody really had a satisfactory answer: Why is the festival’s opening ceremony scheduled for two days after Opening Night?

This year, the festival has done away with the confusion created by inviting festival-goers to party in Marion Square and then later declaring the festival under way. (For the very curious: The timing stemmed from the entry schedule for the Culinary Village, rather than the 100-plus festival events taking place beyond Marion Square.)

Mayor John Tecklenburg this Wednesday at noon will launch the festival with a keynote address and awards ceremony, followed by the traditional sabering of Champagne.

The opening ceremony is the only event on the Wine + Food calendar that is free and open to the public. And, by this point, even gourmands with money to spend on guest chef dinners, baking classes and wine tastings may find themselves shut out of the festivities. At press time, nearly every event was sold out. But the festival administers an online ticket exchange: To check availability, visit charlestonwineandfood.com.