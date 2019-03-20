When the small bar located beneath Elan Midtown Luxury Apartments was occupied by Crooked Crown, the idea was for patrons to cool off with ice pops. But the owners of current tenant Dalila’s hope customers will feel warmed by the Caribbean mood they’ve tried to create.
Los Angeles transplants Timur Dmitriyev and Michael Whiteley hope to conjure the islands through sea blue paint and botanical-print wallpaper, greenery and a list of rum drinks, including a version of a white Russian made with coconut milk, a Manhattan enhanced with grapefruit and a daiquiri featuring passionfruit. Tomas and Lynda Prado, who briefly ran a Cuban counter at Workshop, are responsible for the three-item food menu, which consists of two sandwiches and a fruit cup.
Dalila’s, 21 Spring St., is open 2 p.m.-12 midnight, Tuesday-Sunday. For more information, visit instagram.com/dalilas_on_spring.