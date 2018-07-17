Christian Brandt creates a pineapple mojito cocktail for a customer at the now open Caribbean Restaurant JuJu the former Bambu Asian Bistro on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
What happens when a Bambu goes down? At least in Mount Pleasant, a Caribbean restaurant goes up in its place.
JuJu last month opened in Moultrie Plaza, offering an array of dishes described as “urban American Caribbean fusion.” In a departure from the sushi restaurant that preceded it, JuJu grills its shrimp to tuck into tacos and fries its conch to serve with sweet chili sauce.
Other dishes created by chef Juan Hernandez, a native of Puerto Rico, include pork shoulder sliders, a jerk chicken sandwich and curried deviled eggs.
Located at 604 Coleman Blvd., JuJu is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 843-284-8229, or visit jujurestaurant.com.
From left, Kaylee Kemp, Jessica Weitz, Aislinn Roberts and Lillie Bradshaw eat a meal at the now open Caribbean Restaurant JuJu the former Bambu Asian Bistro on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Christian Brandt creates a pineapple mojito cocktail for a customer at the now open Caribbean Restaurant JuJu the former Bambu Asian Bistro on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Jason Schaeffer sautées shrimp for shrimp tacos with Ricky Colton at the now open Caribbean Restaurant JuJu the former Bambu Asian Bistro on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
From left, Kaylee Kemp, Jessica Weitz, Aislinn Roberts and Lillie Bradshaw eat a meal at the now open Caribbean Restaurant JuJu the former Bambu Asian Bistro on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Christian Brandt creates a pineapple mojito cocktail for a customer at the now open Caribbean Restaurant JuJu the former Bambu Asian Bistro on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Jason Schaeffer sautées shrimp for shrimp tacos with Ricky Colton at the now open Caribbean Restaurant JuJu the former Bambu Asian Bistro on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff