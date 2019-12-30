Whether you read the first part of KISS Cafe’s name as a word or acronym, that's how new restaurateur Leslie Mastranunzio intended it.
The Johns Island daytime cafe features a red heart on its white egg logo, presumably to convey that KISS is supposed to be homey and welcoming. But its tagline is “simple and sunny-side up,” an ethic the restaurant takes so seriously that it scaled back elaborate touches to its biscuits soon after opening.
Other than eggs and biscuits, KISS serves corned beef hash, avocado toast, grits bowls and a burrito for breakfast. The lunch menu includes burgers, sandwiches and salads.
KISS Cafe, 1802 Crowne Commons Way, is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. To learn more, call 843-405-8808 or visit kiss-cafe.com.