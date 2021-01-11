BoTo is now open in downtown Charleston

Socially distanced seating is available at BoTo (Bodega Todo), the new location of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside and Charleston Burger Co., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Jill Schenzel (left), Kevin McCue and Meyda Valazques work on customer orders inside BoTo (Bodega Todo), the new location of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside, and Charleston Burger Co., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
In some ways, the Mexican restaurant never really left. When Jill Schenzel and Macready Downer shut down the permanent location of their popular food truck in June 2019, 10 months after opening the doors, they kept making rice bowls, burritos and tacos for the truck, catering gigs and takeout orders. They ran Street Bird and Charleston Burger Co. out of the same Westside kitchen.
Now, all three concepts share the menu at Bodega Todo, a retail market and food counter in what was once Semilla’s dining room.
Various local craft beers are available at BoTo (Bodega Todo), the new location of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside and Charleston Burger Co., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com
Photos: BoTo (Bodega Todo) is now open in downtown Charleston
BOTO Bodega Todo the new location of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside, and Charleston Burger Co. is now open in downtown Charleston.
