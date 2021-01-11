You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

BoTo is now open in downtown Charleston

Semilla is back at 218 President St., sort of.

In some ways, the Mexican restaurant never really left. When Jill Schenzel and Macready Downer shut down the permanent location of their popular food truck in June 2019, 10 months after opening the doors, they kept making rice bowls, burritos and tacos for the truck, catering gigs and takeout orders. They ran Street Bird and Charleston Burger Co. out of the same Westside kitchen.

Now, all three concepts share the menu at Bodega Todo, a retail market and food counter in what was once Semilla’s dining room.

We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today!


In addition to prepared items, Bodega Todo, or BoTo, is selling beer, wine, soda and pantry staples.

BoTo is open from 11 am.-8:30 p.m. daily. For more information, go to instagram.com/bodegatodo.

Photos: BoTo (Bodega Todo) is now open in downtown Charleston

BOTO Bodega Todo the new location of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside, and Charleston Burger Co. is now open in downtown Charleston.

1 of 10

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News