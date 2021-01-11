BoTo is now open in downtown Charleston

Semilla is back at 218 President St., sort of.

In some ways, the Mexican restaurant never really left. When Jill Schenzel and Macready Downer shut down the permanent location of their popular food truck in June 2019, 10 months after opening the doors, they kept making rice bowls, burritos and tacos for the truck, catering gigs and takeout orders. They ran Street Bird and Charleston Burger Co. out of the same Westside kitchen.

Now, all three concepts share the menu at Bodega Todo, a retail market and food counter in what was once Semilla’s dining room.

In addition to prepared items, Bodega Todo, or BoTo, is selling beer, wine, soda and pantry staples.

BoTo is open from 11 am.-8:30 p.m. daily. For more information, go to instagram.com/bodegatodo.