With a name like Blue Note Bistro, owners Henry Smalls and Michael Brown are just about obliged to keep blue curacao behind the bar.

A blue cocktail in a stemmed glass is the North Charleston venue’s signature drink, but customers have an array of other choices, as well as a full food menu from which to order. Chef Javonne Buckner’s dishes include fish-and-grits, shrimp pasta, chicken-and-waffles, turkey wings and gumbo.

chef.jpg
J.V. Buckner, executive chef at Blue Note Bistro, puts an order of fish and grits on the counter on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Blue Note’s entertainment schedule calls for karaoke on Wednesdays, live music on Thursdays and a once-a-month Sunday gospel brunch.

Located at 7550 Dorchester Road, Blue Note is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday for lunch. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 843-870-4162 or go to thebluenotebistro.com.

Photos: Blue Note Bistro is now open in North Charleston

