Crystal and Scott Bishopp picked a tough month to make a splash with a chicken sandwich.

In August, with the nation’s attention fixed on Popeyes’ hard-to-get sandwich, the Bishopps debuted Bishopp’s Chicken Biscuits on Mary Street. Their signature item is “The Bish,” priced at $6.95 and featuring a scrambled egg, fried chicken breast, cheese and bacon on a butter-saturated biscuit.

But restaurant name and current obsessions aside, Bishopp’s isn’t serving just chicken. Other available biscuit fillings include a Maryland-style crab cake, fried oyster and fried pork chop.

Bishopp’s Chicken Biscuits, 83 Mary St., is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 843-518-0616, or visit bishopps.com.