Considering the procedural hurdles that Big Bad Breakfast owner John Currence had to clear in order to open on Meeting Street, it would be understandable if he had mixed feelings about Charleston, home to the chain’s sixth location. But at least according to online chatter, nothing could dim Charleston’s enthusiasm for the restaurant.

“If you could only make Big Bad Breakfast open sooner!” a Post and Courier reader wrote a few weeks ago.

Since Currence first announced plans to open on the Eastside, Hominy Grill has closed, creating a grits-and-eggs vacuum that breakfast fans are eager to see filled. Big Bad Breakfast’s menu includes various permutations of both, as well as omelets, French toast, pancakes, sandwiches and cocktails.

Currence, a New Orleans native, opened the first Big Bad Breakfast in his adopted hometown of Oxford, Miss., in 2008. Five years later, he partnered with Nick Pihakis of Pihakis Restaurant Group (best known locally for Rodney Scott’s BBQ) to replicate the restaurant across the South. There are now Big Bad Breakfasts in Florida and Alabama, with a Nashville location slated to open soon.

Big Bad Breakfast, 456 Meeting St., is open daily from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more information, visit bigbadbreakfast.com.