There isn’t a Betty Lou behind Betty Lou’s Bistro, but it took three partners with food-and-beverage experience to create the new West Ashley restaurant.
“Joe (Leonard) and I worked together for years in the Kiawah area, and we were looking to buy a restaurant,” co-owner Zach Willard explains. “We were approached by Kris (Kincaid, owner of Avondale Wine & Cheese and Cannon Distillery). He had this spot that he’d been paying rent on, and we thought, 'Hey, we have a pretty cool concept.' ”
Willard and Leonard’s concept involved “fresh, casual food” and “high-end wine at affordable prices.” In practice, that means dishes such as a Brussels sprout Caesar salad, fried green tomatoes and crab-stuffed flounder have surfaced on the ever-changing menu.
“We’re cooking what we like to eat,” Willard says.
Betty Lou’s Bistro, 2408 Ashley River Rd., is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. To learn more, call 843-475-4564 or search for the restaurant on Facebook.