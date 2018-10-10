Bar & Cocoa is newly open, but it’s far from brand new.

The company three years ago launched a marketplace for artisan chocolate bars and confections, showcasing producers who buy their beans directly from growers. But customers had to either place online orders or sign up for a subscription service to access Bar & Cocoa’s inventory.

Now, though, co-founders Pashmina Lalchandani and Chris Lacey have opened a retail location, complete with tasting room. Dozens of chocolate brands that meet Bar & Cocoa’s ethical standards for sustainable and non-exploitative agricultural practices will be available for purchase.

Located at 1450 North Point Lane, Bar & Cocoa is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by appointment. For more information, call 843-258-9013 or visit barandcocoa.com.

