Despite its name, customers for weeks couldn't buy beer at Baker and Brewer, the new joint project from Holy City Brewing and EVO Pizza.
While local food fans may find the notion of two beloved North Charleston brands teaming up enchanting, the South Carolina Department of Revenue was concerned that the arrangement could violate the three-tier distribution system, which prohibits producers from selling directly to consumers.
But last week the matter was settled in the restaurant's favor, which is now living up to its name by pouring 15 different Holy City brews, none of which are available elsewhere, including a black IPA, dry stout and non-alcoholic pineapple soda.
"We lost the excitement of a grand opening," Abe Versprille of EVO told The Post and Courier, referencing the restaurant's short stint as a BYOB. “ It’s like we opened with half of our vision, like it was for nothing.”
As for the part of the vision which has been on display from the start, EVO is serving a best-of selection featuring pizzas, salads, sandwiches and small plates drawn from its chef’s table menu, such as tongue tacos and squash pancakes. It’s also selling bread loaves and pastries.
Baker and Brewer, 94 Stuart St., opens its bakery counter daily at 7 a.m., with the pizzeria coming online at 11 a.m. Both close at 10 p.m. For more information, call 843-297-8233 or go to bakerandbrewer.com.