Edward Crouse, the owner of the now open Babas on Cannon, talks with guests at 11 Cannon St. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitake/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Edward Crouse, who until recently was hand-selling truffles at downtown Charleston restaurants, hasn’t given up on his favorite gourmet food. But now, instead of wholesaling it by the ounce, he’s shaving it over grilled cheese sandwiches and baguette butter at Babas on Cannon, the cafe he opened last month with Marie Stitt and Lane Becker.

Babas describes itself as “an old-world cafe,” which means its food menu is short; its ingredients are carefully sourced and its wine comes from Europe. Co-owner Stitt, who’s married to Crouse, helped select the bottles; she’s a sales manager at Grassroots Wine. The balance of the beverage program’s design fell to Becker, who last manned The Ordinary’s bar: His cocktails include an espresso martini made with milk-washed vodka and bottled fizzy gin-and-tonics.

After a few weeks of serving snacks such as pickled shrimp, pickled okra and deviled eggs strictly at night, Babas is now open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Babas is located at 11 Cannon St. For more information, go to babasoncannon.com.

