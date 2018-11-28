Fans of Mexican-American cooking are nearly guaranteed to find their favorite dishes at Azul Mexicano.
The newest addition to Park Circle serves a very extensive menu of tacos, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas and chimichangas, as well as a selection of lesser-seen vegetarian options, such as tofu al pastor. The restaurant is an offshoot of Agave’s Mexican Cantina, Armando Navarro’s restaurant on Daniel Island. That venue is regularly praised in online forums for its value and flavored margaritas.
Azul Mexicano, 1078 E. Montague Ave., is open Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, call 843-203-3754.