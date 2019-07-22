Dashi’s standard menu includes ceviche, duck ramen, fried chicken tacos and a Thai hot dog topped with jalapeno relish, provided the kitchen doesn’t run out of the ingredients it needs to produce those and other plates inspired by Asia and Latin America.
That was the scenario on the North Charleston restaurant’s first weekend. “We were basically out of food after service Friday,” Dashi’s Facebook page announced, explaining why it briefly suspended operations following an overwhelming influx of customers.
Now Dashi is back to its regular schedule, opening five days a week. Owner Oscar Hines says he and partner Stephen Thompson, who serves as chef, also hope to return their same-named food truck to the road this fall. The pair launched the truck four years ago.
In the meantime, Dashi is hosting other food trucks in its parking lot on Wednesdays.
Located at 1262 Remount Road, Dashi is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit dashichs.com or call 843-284-6804.