Fried fish, beer and sports have been a winning combination for thousands of restaurants around the world, so Teresa Schurlknight figures it will fly in West Ashley.
“I believed in the concept and liked the space,” Schurlknight says of the genesis of A Salt N Battered, which recently opened at 1303 Ashley River Road. “I just like to put money into businesses.”
According to Schurlknight, the restaurant is using only fresh cod for its fish and chips, served with slaw and mushy peas. A Salt N Battered also has a full bar “with lots of TVs.”
A Salt N Battered is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 843-225-3959, or visit facebook.com/asaltnbatteredchs.