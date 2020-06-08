North Charleston brewery to make 'Black Is Beautiful' beer in national fundraising effort

To raise awareness and funds to fight racial injustice and police brutality, North Charleston's Commonhouse Aleworks has signed on to Black Is Beautiful, a collaborative, nationwide beer-brewing campaign.

"The general consensus was we all wanted to join the effort, but we wanted to take the time to be thoughtful about how to join the effort," said Pearce Fleming, owner of the popular Park Circle brewery.

After a few days of internal discussion, Commonhouse contacted Weathered Souls, a craft brewery in San Antonio that launched Black Is Beautiful as a "collaborative effort" and created the recipe for its titular beer.

Like hundreds of breweries across the country following the campaign's instructions, Fleming's team will now brew the beer in accordance with Weathered Souls' recipe and donate the proceeds to local organizations that "support equality and inclusion."

"They have done an excellent job," Fleming said of Weather Souls' spearheading of the drive.

The co-founder and head brewer of Weathered Souls, Marcus Baskersville, is a black man, a rarity in the overwhelmingly white craft brewing industry.

"As a black brewer, how could I show my support for the current situation that’s going on without jeopardizing my business in any type of way, but also not jeopardizing myself as a black man either?" he said in an interview with Brewbound, a trade publication.

Individual craft brewers have long used collaboration beers as a way to promote one another's brands, drive customer demand and solidify relationships in new markets. Weathered Souls' broad collaborative effort, known in the craft beer industry as an "open-source" beer, is not entirely without precedent at the national scale either.

Sierra Nevada led a similar effort following the devastation of the Camp wildfire in California in 2019, and New York City's Other Half launched another earlier this spring to raise funds for a hospitality community battered by COVID-19 shutdowns.

CNN reported that over 200 breweries across the country have joined Black Is Beautiful so far. They will all brew some version of the beer. A request sent via the campaign's online portal asking for the number of breweries in the Charleston area that have signed on to the initiative was not immediately answered.

Fleming was emphatic in pointing out that brewing the special beer is no substitute for ongoing pursuit of the industry's diversity and inclusion goals. Or Commonhouse's own, for that matter; though the brewery has employed African American workers in the past, it does not now.

"It's not lost on me personally, and the folks at Commonhouse, that we have a diversity problem in craft beer. We need to do a lot to try and address that," Fleming said.

He said hiring more African American staffers was "absolutely" a goal for the future, as was finding ways to do business with more black-owned vendors.

"We need to move further faster in that direction," he said.

As for the beer itself: Black Is Beautiful is an Imperial stout, a variety specifically chosen "to showcase the different shades of black." The campaign's website encourages breweries that participate to tinker with the downloadable recipe as they see fit, but asks that any cans of the beer be wrapped in the label they provide.

Commonhouse will brew a full 15-barrel batch of its version of the Black Is Beautiful beer according to Baskerville's recipe, potentially with a few tweaks.

"They put the four corners on it on a canvas for breweries to now help them paint a masterpiece of support," said Fleming.

The brewery's stout should be available by late summer, he added.

At 10 percent alcohol by volume, Black Is Beautiful is not your typical August beer, particularly here in the hot and humid Lowcountry. But then, this is not shaping up to be your typical summer.