Charleston, have you drunk from this "dreadful thing called a porrón?"

George Orwell had not. In "Homage to Catalonia," the author's 1938 dispatch from the front lines of the Spanish Civil War, he worked himself into a lather over the iconic Iberian drinking device:

"A porrón is a sort of glass bottle with a pointed spout from which a thin jet of wine spurts out whenever you tip it up; you can thus drink from a distance, without touching it with your lips, and it can be passed from hand to hand."

These age-old Spanish decanter/watering can-looking vessels are believed to have spawned in the country's northeastern Catalonian region out of fieldworkers' need for a way to quickly and hygienically share lunchtime wine without having to use cups.

Seems reasonable enough! But Orwell was not a fan:

"I went on strike and demanded a drinking-cup as soon as I saw a porrón in use," he griped. "To my eye the things were altogether too like bed-bottles, especially when they were filled with white wine."

But Orwell aside, porróns — typically filled with low-alcohol, high-acidity wines, dry ciders and the like — are an interactive, mostly harmless way to inject some energy, community and inebriation into any social gathering.

You just need to know how to handle one.

In Catalonia, porrón practice starts in school.

"When I was a kid I had an art teacher that made us drink water from a porró just so we could learn part of our culture," Mireia Massagué Sànchez, a native Catalonian and a friend of a friend, told me via email from her home outside Barcelona.

"I loved doing it cause I felt I was being an adult like my parents," she continued.

What hope do the rest of us have? Sure, there are video tutorials on YouTube, but with this sort of thing there's no substitute for hands-on experience.

Good news! Between the Holy City's rising wine scene, its recent excitement over Spanish cuisine, and the flocks of social media-happy tourists and residents alike prepared to "do it for the 'gram", this town is quickly developing a proper porrón pedigree.

Since opening in December 2017, Upper King Street's Vintage Lounge has sold 2,435 porróns, co-owner Nathan Wheeler told me. That works out to around two porróns per day, an impressive flow considering the chic bar limits its operation to evening service with a small menu, and a poorly aimed porrón can easily ruin a well-dressed drinker's night.

Plus, Wheeler said, most of those sales come just three days a week: Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"It's a staple of our beverage program," Wheeler said of Vintage's porrón roster, which runs four to six deep depending on the season, and spans the $25-$45 price range. "We just like the communal aspect of it a lot."

Having served that many porróns, Wheeler has his instructional spiel down pat.

"I always tell people, you want to start close, and extend your arm (to maintain) a continuous stream of alcohol, then you bring it back (toward your lips) and turn it up to stop it."

The mechanics are deceptively simple. But the secret to successful porrón-ing lies as much in attitude as it does in approach.

"You have to commit fully to it," warned Wheeler. "You can't do a half-measure (or) it spills everywhere."

Hoisting a spouted, wine-filled pitcher skyward with one hand (and crossing the fingers of your other that it disgorges its contents into your mouth rather than eyes/nose/hair/etc.) may seem more like the purview of frat bros than fans of fine wine. After all, making a drunken mess is an underclassman's rite of passage.

The porrón's slight resemblance to "Slap the Bag" (a sacred drinking ceremony involving the spigoted wine bladder from a Franzia box, and poor decision-making), and the fact that the vessel is sometimes likened to a "classy beer bong," only reinforces the perception that porróns are designed for undergraduate over-consumption.

But Matt Tunstall, co-owner of Stems & Skins, begs to differ.

"I really try to stay away from classifying things in the wine world along with those things," he told me. "It's important for people to enjoy it in the right mindset, to enjoy a unique beverage in a unique way."

Tunstall's wine bar in Park Circle serves a handful of porróns to customers aged "21-years-old to grandmas," he said. One of the his most consistent porrón customers is a pair of women in their early 30s, who start every visit with one.

"It's a pretty mixed bag," said Tunstall.

Often, he'll fill one with Urbitarte, a dry Basque cider, and proffer it to customers one-by-one, working from one end of Stems' long bar to the other.

"It's interactive drinking (without being) shots and stuff that gets you uber-drunk," he said.

(Uber-drunk presumably meaning very drunk, drunk enough to be sent home in an Uber, or both.)

Tunstall refers to the porróns as "the fajitas of the beverage world," and it's not hard to see why. One offers mouthwatering sizzle, the other, head-turning spectacle.

The result is real-life virality reminiscent of a popular children's book title: if you give a customer a porrón, they'll likely ask for more.

"You send one out and it's like a roller coaster effect," said Vintage Lounge's Wheeler. "We learned early on that we needed to stock up on the glassware." Vintage owns 20 to 30 of the glass vessels, and on busy nights they're in rapid rotation.

By contrast, Daps Breakfast + Imbibe has just nine porróns.

"I think we had one break recently," said Nick Dowling, co-owner of the popular brunch outfit on the corner of Ashley Avenue and Nunan Street.

He's looked into getting plastic vessels made, but found the costs prohibitive. Plus, he said: "glass is where it's at."

Dowling earned his porrón pedigree in Washington, D.C., where he would join co-workers from Jose Andres' mini bar at the famous chef's Spanish restaurant Jaleo for a post-shift porrón. (Incidentally, Jaleo's Vegas location actually served porróns in plastic as recently as 2014; a request for more information on the porróns used at Jaleo locations today, submitted to Jose Andres' Think Food Group company, was unanswered at press time.)

After moving to Charleston in 2012, he noticed the glass piece was lacking behind Lowcountry bars.

"I was like 'maybe people just don't get porróns down here,' " he remembered.

Charleston restaurants of yesteryear may have offered the vessels. But, gradually, Catalonia's counterpoint to the carafe gained a contemporary foothold in the Holy City with the 2016 opening of Stems & Skins and Vintage's own debut in late 2017.

So, less than a year after opening Daps in April 2018, Dowling and his business partner Jeremy Schenzel joined the porrón party.

"People always ask for pitchers of mimosas, but we don't do that because our mimosas are mostly wine," he said. "It's not the cheap mimosa that (customers) are used to."

To strike a balance between volume servings and brunch vibes, they opted to put porróns — filled with mimosas, cava and beer — on the menu. They were a hit.

"It (spreads) like fire as soon as one is in the room," said Dowling. "Customers are like 'Oh, they're having a lot of fun drinking their mimosas. I want to drink my mimosas that way.' "

"Drinking out of porróns is very contagious," agreed Brandon Underwood, Estadio's general manager.

Invariably, this means the vessels will wind up in inexperienced hands: "I watched the same girl pour her porrón directly into her eye, two different times," he said. "She was very consistent."

(I first tried the porrón at Estadio, at Underwood's behest, a few months back. I fared better, but not by much. You should know that your first effort will be a lot more stressful than subsequent ones, and that it's way easier to pull off sitting than standing.)

Mimosas might be Spanish; Estadio most certainly is. Spring Street's new house of jamón has been pouring porróns since it opened in October 2019. Its same-named sister restaurant in Washington, D.C., was opened in 2010 with the intent of amassing the deepest Spanish wine list in the United States.

But owner Max Kuller, who has traveled extensively throughout Spain, said the porrón actually tends to be more popular here than there.

"You don't really see it in tapas bars in Barcelona, Madrid," he told me.

From Catalonia, Mireia Massagué Sànchez told me porróns could still be found in the region's "masia" style restaurants, but affirmed they'd become more scarce in more cosmopolitan contexts.

"I think it’s a tradition that it’s getting lost" in Catalonia, she mused.

Maybe so in Spain. But in Charleston, restaurants are carrying on the tradition — and taking it in new directions.

Case in point: this year, to assist all the brave souls (and also me) staying sober for the month, Estadio is offering a spirit-free version called the "Enero Seco," or "dry January."

An homage to mid-century Catalonia it ain't. Then again, a "teetotaler's porrón" is doublespeak even Orwell would appreciate.