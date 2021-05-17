With no-shows on the rise, downtown Charleston restaurants start charging reservation fees

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy.For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Butcher & Bee: With reservations

Mother’s Day is a holiday flush with expectations. Grandmothers await phone calls, mothers await greeting cards and Butcher & Bee awaits hundreds of guests.

The restaurant this year planned to welcome 375 people for brunch, lunch and dinner. Its reservation book had never borne so many names on a single day.

Close to half of them didn’t show up.

According to chief of staff Tara Pate, 150 of the anticipated guests either cancelled with hours to spare, denying Butcher & Bee the chance to offer their tables to interested parties on its electronic waitlist, or skipped out with no warning.

“We recovered with walk-ins, so it was still a great day, but it was an undue amount of pressure and stress,” Pate said.

No-shows are a longstanding problem for downtown Charleston restaurants, but Butcher & Bee owner Michael Shemtov said the nuisance has grown to disruptive proportions in the past several weeks. He theorizes that “a different kind of tourist” is responsible for the spike.

While local diners book tables and then arrive to claim them, Shemtov described the primary culprit in the current reservation ruckus as an indecisive visitor determined to keep all options open. He suspects they’re double or triple booking because they don’t want to miss out on dinner or feel restricted on vacation.

On May 7, Butcher & Bee sat 49 parties, amounting to 224 guests. Another 46 parties with reservations, or 161 guests, were late cancellations or no-shows.

Two days later, the pattern repeated itself. The restaurant sat 207 people and was stood up by 122 people.

Pate said such low yields overly complicate table assignments. The restaurant could overbook at certain hours, but that strategy would backfire badly if most guests upheld their end of the bargain and checked in for dinner.

Instead, Butcher & Bee is implementing a fee of $10 per person for no-shows and cancellations made within 24 hours of the reservation time. The restaurant will retain discretion to waive the fee when customers are caught up in unavoidable circumstances, but Shemtov said he hopes the risk of penalty will dissuade lookie-loos from booking.

Many Charleston area restaurants have adopted similar policies, as Shemtov realized when he recently tried to reserve a table at Jackrabbit Filly and was prompted for a credit card number. In fact, Butcher & Bee had a cancellation fee in place prior to the pandemic.

It drove no-shows down to zero.

“It’s going to dampen reservations, so it’s bittersweet,” Shemtov said. “But at least we’ll have more confidence.”

Up until now, Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher had just two factors to weigh on a scale with reopening on one side and closing forever on the other.

His primary considerations were the pandemic landscape, meaning infection rates and case counts, and “customers’ willingness to dine in a small space.”

The latter concern might have lightened lately, since the percentage of people who say they feel comfortable eating in a restaurant last week hit a pandemic-era high. According to a new report issued by research firm Datassential, the share of people reporting they have no worries at all is greater than the combined group of people who have varying degrees of restaurant hesitation.

“The numbers have finally inverted,” Datassential’s Mark Brandau said when he presented the findings in a Zoom call held hours before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its recommendations for vaccinated people. “It’s the one I was waiting for.”

As for the pandemic landscape, Schumacher was discouraged by reports showing that South Carolina won’t reach herd immunity, and wary of the CDC announcement sparking a universal mask cast-off.

But now Schumacher has another significant factor to add to his assessment pile:

“It looks like the staffing shortage will now be another litmus in our decision,” he said.

And so the scale tilts.

Chasing Sage: Cocktail chart



Chasing Sage’s team last week didn’t need an excuse for a drink. It was approved for a Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant on the afternoon of May 8 and received the money within days.

“It really snuck up on us,” owner Forrest Brunton said. “We didn’t have any Champagne so (general manager) Max (Clarke) just carbonated a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.”

Although it was the right beverage for spontaneous celebration, jerry-rigged sparkling wine is surely not what Chasing Sage guests will seek when they come for dinner beginning next month. Many of them are bound to want a cocktail, so the Chasing Sage crew last week sipped their way through a dozen contenders created by Brunton and Clarke for the restaurant’s opening list.

Their goal was to come up with a selection of eight or nine drinks which would express the restaurant’s philosophy and satisfy most customers’ spirited desires.

As Clarke started mixing drinks for owners Cindy and Walter Edward, along with Brunton and Clarke’s girlfriends, Brunton reminded everyone seated at the bar of the ground rules: “Think about who this drink is for. What type of customer would order it?”

Also, he added, it was important to keep in mind how many of them someone might drink: Although Brunton doesn’t anticipate people partying at the Chasing Sage bar, he’s also been warned that Charleston drinkers are apt to put away a fearsome number of approachable cocktails.

First up was a peach daquiri, reflecting Brunton and Edward’s fondness for rum and preserved fruit.

“You know that version that was too limey?” Walter Edward said. “It could be limier than this, but I don’t want to taste the peach any less.”

Balancing flavors was the main motif of the session. A carrot-based cocktail was judged turmeric heavy. A blueberry-based drink was offputtingly tannic.

Other drinks posed service conundrums. After aggressively shaking egg whites into an apricot rose fizz, Clarke shook his head: “This is a bartender killer right here.” When it turned out the taste of apricots was subdued, he began to wonder if the drink was worth the work.

A pet project of Brunton and Clarke’s derived from loquat pits was the only disappointment in the bunch, since it didn’t measure up to the version they concocted last year. Perhaps the loquats got too cold this spring, they said.

“If it doesn’t get better, it’s cut,” Brunton ruled.

Yet it wasn’t immediately obvious to the group which other drinks they ought to strike from the lineup. Nearly every cocktail just needed a tweak or two, or else seemed too special to axe.

Nobody wanted to do away with a mezcal cocktail garnished with a roasted green pepper threaded on a pick that Walter Edward originally bought for periwinkle service.

An old-fashioned riff made with cherry syrup, brandy and rye was clearly a keeper.

Maybe they should give up on a watermelon Last Word that refused to strain, Brunton suggested. The cocktail was undeniably delicious in slush form, everyone agreed. But with federal money in hand, Chasing Sage is ready to move past the makeshift.