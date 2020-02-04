A couple of years back as oat milk made its first wholesome splashes in the mainstream American drinking consciousness, I reported and wrote a whole feature on how plant-based milk alternatives, squeezed from nuts and seeds, were making a bad situation worse for regular old cow’s milk.

The story never saw the light of day. Not because Big Dairy put the kibosh on it or anything sinister like that, but because freelance journalism is a precarious, unreliable way to make a living.

Still, it could be worse: I could be a milkman. As you may have heard, times are tough for America’s dairy business. American dairy farmers are disappearing at an astonishing rate (down 30 percent in 10 years, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture), struggling with changing drinking preferences and market consolidation. Compounding the trouble, the Trump administration’s trade war with China has lately cut producers off from a valuable export market for stuff like protein concentrate and cheese.

The trouble isn’t restricted to mom-and-pop outfits, either. Last month, Borden Dairy Co. filed for bankruptcy, reporting a $42 million loss in 2019 and claiming it owed 5,000 creditors between $100 million and $500 million. Nine years ago, the company acquired Coburg Dairy from Dean Foods; together, those two conglomerates comprise over 13 percent of the American dairy industry. Both are now bankrupt.

And while I’m tempted to make a joke about how the milk biz’s prospects have curdled, I won’t. Big Dairy’s downturn, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported earlier this month, has turned into a source of “depression, despair, even suicide” for the nation’s dairy farmers. That’s no laughing matter.

But against all odds, dairy milk is having a bit of a moment lately. In the past few weeks I’ve seen one dairy-related revelation after another crop up in my social media feeds, each more zeitgeist-y than the last.

It’s an important reminder that even as Americans eschew cow’s milk for plant-based alternatives (or like, water, or whatever), liquid dairy remains a potent political and cultural force. Though its place in the nation’s diet might be slipping, bovine discharge is still very much a part of the national discourse. Let's discuss.

Impeachment milk

Whether you support or oppose the impeachment of President Trump, you could be forgiven for expecting the U.S. Senate’s trial of the House’s case to be a lactose-free affair. And yet, forgiveness you must seek, dear reader.

As the proceedings got underway in the upper chamber this month, a very curious and decidedly nonpartisan bit of news rose to the top of the social media timeline, like a particularly unusual bit of cream.

"Sen. Rick Scott tells me the rules only allow senators to drink water and milk on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial," tweeted journalist Matt Laslo.

NPR followed up, explaining that "(J)ust two beverages would be allowed during the marathon chamber sessions: water and milk," while BuzzFeed News’ Josh Billinson pointed out that this bizarrely specific beverage rule stems from a 1966 amendment to the Senate’s rules dictating drinks during legislative sessions.

If this all strikes you as very odd, you’re not alone. “We have many questions,” proclaimed Eater, where staffer Jaya Saxena expressed extreme distress about the potential of watching “Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lubricat(e)his throat with that smooth white liquid.” At Slate, Ashley Feinberg demanded to know “which senators are pounding milk?”

So far, neither Lindsey Graham nor Tim Scott has been reported drinking dairy during the trial, but I was unable to confirm their abstinence with either Palmetto State senators’ offices before press time.

Meanwhile, Utah’s Mitt Romney was busted trying to bring a bottle of chocolate milk onto the Senate floor (glasses only, Mitt!) as the Republican’s defense concluded last Tuesday. Wall Street Journal reported that the milk was from Brigham Young University, the governor-turned-senator’s alma mater; The New York Times published a sketch of the “incident” by Art Lien, who spends most of his time documenting Supreme Court cases.

These are strange days for the republic, reader, and they are milky.

Bipartisan milk protections

Milk may be the only thing on which Democrats and Republicans can agree regarding impeachment. But weirdly, it is not the only thing they see eye-to-eye on regarding milk itself.

Last month, Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., wrote a letter to the Food and Drug Administration, complaining that plant-based beverages were “taking advantage of dairy’s good name” by marketing themselves as almond milks, cashew milks, and the like. Laugh if you must, but FDA pretty clearly defines “milk” as “the lacteal secretion, practically free from colostrum, obtained by the complete milk(ing) of one or more healthy cows.”

In the letter, the eight signatories of which included neither Sens. Graham nor Scott, the lawmakers demanded that the FDA “move swiftly to address this unfairness and ensure that dairy terms may only be used to describe products that include dairy.” The senators’ request is a renewal of a cow’s milk crusade many of them mounted in 2017 via the Dairy PRIDE Act, a bit of legislative lactose-tolerance that never made it out of committee.

Whether this is the shot in the arm Big Dairy needs is up for debate. People are switching to plant-based products because of health concerns, environmental considerations and taste preferences; they’re not getting confused en masse in the grocery store and panic-buying pea-protein milk thinking they’re getting those sweet, colostrum-free lacteal secretions.

Sen. Risch, announcing the effort on Twitter, came in for some sarcasm along those lines: “I'm glad that you've recognized the absolute stupidity of your constituents and are rushing to protect them from the dangers of accidentally using ALMOND butter and RICE milk instead of AMERICAN butter and AMERICAN milk,” wrote one follower.

Ah, the marketplace of ideas at work.

1-percent appropriate: on sexy milk memes

But the most important dairy-related storyline of the decade (so far, at least) is milk as thinly veiled euphemism for America’s unquenchable sexual thirst.

The fetishization of dairy as a sex object has a shockingly long history. I regret to inform you that even as consumption of the fluid has waned, dairy-related raunch on social media has not.

To wit: in mid-January, the New York Post invited the world to “(m)eet the hot milkman driving NYC ladies to drink — milk,” via an item on one Frank Acosta, a 40 year-old Manhattan dairy delivery dude who bears a more-than-passing resemblance to actor Joe Manganiello.

“(C)ustomers can’t wait for the shaggy-haired delivery guy to get their lattes steaming,” reported the Post’s Doree Lewak, Heather Hauswirth and Anthony Beltempo.

The fact that this straightforward tabloid tale required the work of not one, not two, but three reporters is not the only conspicuous thing about it. Acosta is a former personal trainer who also briefly dated a "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, and his company, Manhattan Milk, has been around since 2006. Save a brief mention in a local blog post in 2009, his dairy-and-dalliance approach seems to have garnered no attention until now.

At Eater (which has been all over the milk beat like white on … uh, milk), Serena Dai mused that Acosta seemed like “both a Sex and the City character and a last ditch effort to save the failing cow milk industry.” As a big fan of both Carrie Bradshaw and conspiracy theories, I would very much like this to be true.

Milking it

Are these headlines harbingers of the milk business’ triumphant return to its alabaster throne? Almost certainly not, if market data and industry experts are to be believed. (And hopefully not, say climate scientists: According to a recent University of Oxford study, "producing a glass of dairy milk results in almost three times more greenhouse gas emissions than any plant-based milk and it consumes nine times more land than any of the milk alternatives.")

Still, don't expect drinkable dairy to disappear overnight. If the recent milk reportage is proof of anything, it's that the beverage has soaked into the very fabric of this country's civic life. For politicians and sex symbols alike, it represents an idealized, homogenized version of the American experience. Whether that version ought to be celebrated is a worthy subject, and one for another column.

Meanwhile, as the Kansas City Chiefs headed to the Super Bowl this past weekend, a regional dairy feted the squad with a special-edition "red velvet" milk. By the Tuesday prior to the big game, home delivery of the crimson one-off had sold out. The company's Facebook page was littered with comments from fans (of the Chiefs, milk, or both) desperate to know where they could find more.

Why the frenzy? Milk, man.