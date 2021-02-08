Owners of downtown Charleston restaurant on the ropes buoyed by revival of Restaurants Act

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Chasing Sage: Finally, relief

Now that the weather is predictably cold and dreary, it’s not unusual for customers of Chasing Sage’s takeout ramen program to peer longingly into the unused dining room. They feel a little sorry for themselves since a table with a roof above it and walls around it is a much more appealing option than a two-top alongside the street.

But a few of the disappointed diners feel even sorrier for the Chasing Sage team.

“Do you know it’s legal to open your dining room?” they ask.

Their concern, also voiced on an almost daily basis by noodle soup fans calling for reservations, is misplaced.

The foursome behind Chasing Sage is well aware that the government isn’t stopping them from seating customers in their dining room. But they also know that studies have shown that shared indoor spaces where people remove their masks to eat, drink, laugh and shout pose an extremely high risk of COVID-19 transmission. ProPublica on Feb. 6 published a pandemic report titled “Why Opening Restaurants is Exactly What the Coronavirus Wants Us to Do.”

Yet what the government hasn’t done is give restaurant owners any financial incentive to make choices that align with science.

Restaurants like Chasing Sage, which opened in 2020 after years of planning, are especially susceptible to the prospect of additional revenue because they have high opening costs and no federal aid to offset them. The second round of Payroll Protection Program assistance was limited to businesses operating by Feb. 15, 2020.

Even though that rule has some flexibility, since banks can use a company’s incorporation date as evidence of operation, there’s no way for new businesses to wring a windfall from a program that’s based on income and payroll expenses prior to lockdown.

For Chasing Sage, the most they could hope to get in PPP money was a few thousand dollars. While the team long ago shifted to an “anything is better than nothing” mindset, that amount would hardly help replenish the reserves emptied to keep a half-million dollar dining room closed.

“We don’t think new businesses deserve special treatment,” owner Forrest Brunton said.

Still, every time that Brunton passes Gale, another 2020 vintage restaurant, he hopes it’s around long enough so he can go inside safely and experience its “awesome-looking cocktail program.” In short, he’d just like for industry newcomers to get a fair shake.

On Feb. 5, Congress signaled it feels the same.

An updated version of the Restaurants Act was introduced in both houses with overwhelming bipartisan support: The $120 billion relief fund would allow operators of restaurant groups with 20 or fewer locations to apply for grants of up to $10 million.

Restaurants that opened after Jan. 1, 2020, would be eligible to participate.

“(Co-owner) Cindy (Edward) read it to us, and we almost cried,” Brunton wrote in a text message sent with the above photo.

Crying has become commonplace over the past 11 months. Tears of joy called for a toast.

Harold's Cabin: Feeling inspired

At Harold’s Cabin, Schumacher also celebrated news of the Restaurant Act’s revival. He’s an active member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, which has fought for its passage.

“Sometimes blowing into a megaphone for 10 months has a chance to make a difference,” he said.

It’s not clear at this juncture what the legislation might mean for Schumacher’s West Side restaurant, one of the last in the Charleston area still in a state of “temporary closure.” He realizes, “We’ll have to make a decision re opening sooner than later,” but for now is cheered by its significance for fellow operators.

He’s kept an eye on them, seeking out inspiration.

Lately, Schumacher said, he’s been encouraged by developments such as BJ Dennis’ appointment as culinary director of Lowcountry Fresh Market & Café in Bluffton and Pay It Forward’s pledge to distribute $100,000 in emergency assistance to hospitality workers before the end of 2021.

As he looks out over the pandemic playing field, “both were a welcome sight.”

Butcher & Bee: Sweet memories

After almost a year in which loss has been the only constant, it’s not surprising that many Charleston eaters assumed the worst when they heard Workshop was closing.

They posted worried social media messages, wrongly speculating that neighboring Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. would shut down, too, and texted Butcher & Bee owner Melody Shemtov to ask after the fates of sister properties Butcher & Bee and The Daily.

From the perspective of the Butcher & Bee team, their fate is to get stronger thanks to the influx of talent from Workshop and elimination of distractions associated with scheduling the yoga classes, trivia nights, and arts-and-crafts sessions that kept the exploratory food court lively.

Butcher & Bee owner Michael Shemtov is so confident in the restaurant’s future that he last week signed a five-year lease on its space. In other words, it will be there when Workshop fans are ready to find it.

One member of that group is a man who visited Workshop when it first opened. Shemtov was at Workshop that day, so he showed him around, introducing him to Jonathan Ory of Bad Wolf Coffee. Ory, a baker, served up a kouign-amman so stunning that the man’s been thinking about it ever since.

The man recently called Butcher & Bee to ask for Ory’s contact information. He wanted that Breton cake for his birthday.

Ory has relocated to Seattle and isn’t in a position as tech worker to produce a dozen of the notoriously hard-to-make pastries. But Butcher & Bee pastry chef Jessica Olin volunteered to take on the task — she’s planning to coordinate with Ory to replicate the flavor that’s haunted the guest for years.

He’s agreed to come for dinner.

Obviously, the setting won’t be the same. The kouign-amman might be a little different, too. But the Butcher & Bee crew is keen to create an equally unforgettable experience.