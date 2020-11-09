In face of COVID-19, downtown Charleston restaurants consider bringing back indoor service

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Butcher & Bee: Back in service

A restaurateur can’t figure out conclusively how to proceed through a pandemic by adding science to employee sentiment, dividing by state law and multiplying the result by revenue projections. Still, the Butcher & Bee team this summer took all those factors into account when they calculated how to reopen on-site dining.

They initially landed on a counter-service strategy with a clerk positioned outside the front door to take orders. Later, the setup migrated indoors.

Eventually, they had to rework the problem because their equation was missing a critical variable: Guest sentiment.

Prior to inviting people back to Butcher & Bee, the restaurant’s leaders couldn’t guess at what diners would want. Extreme positions were easy to glean from social media, but Butcher & Bee’s team needed to know how its longtime patrons felt about hospitality touchstones in the midst of a pandemic.

“We take feedback from our customers seriously,” Butcher & Bee chief of staff Tara Pate says. “Our regulars, who we haven’t seen, have started coming in and they’re very appreciative our doors are open, but they want us to get back to table service.”

Guests chafed at having to stand up whenever they wanted a second glass of wine, or being forced to dig out a credit card when they realized they’d forgotten to order a side of hummus with their brown rice bowls. They were anxious to settle into the Butcher & Bee experience in much the way they did before the coronavirus colored every aspect of American life.

Now they can. Butcher & Bee this month ditched the counter-service model, which it cheerfully framed as a return to its roots, in favor of traditional table service.

General manager Drisa Lamb says of the brief experiment with counter service, “It was what we needed to do in that time and moment. It worked when it did, and now I think people are looking for normal again.”

Immediately following lockdown, Pate adds, customers “were timid. They were like, ‘I just want the food: If this is how you’re going to serve me the food I love, I’m going to take it. Now it’s, ‘I want the food I love in the setting I love, too.’”

Pate clarifies that the leadership team didn’t discount the other considerations which have informed their decision-making from the outset. They listened carefully to staff input and kept an eye on the coronavirus’ spread. In the first week of November, the number of new positive tests reported daily statewide averaged just under 900.

“We all wear masks,” Lamb says. “We take temperatures. All of these things help and will continue to help.”

She characterizes the service switch as “invigorating,” likening it to opening Butcher & Bee again for the first time.

It’s at least the second instance of that sensation so far this year. Depending on what the coming months bring, it’s a chord strike that may not be confined to 2020.

Harold's Cabin: Still closed

From an operational standpoint, nothing changed at Harold’s Cabin last week. The restaurant remains closed to the public (not counting the 100 or so trick-or-treaters who stepped up to receive candy issued through a two-story Halloween chute), so it hasn’t had to wrestle with how to utilize its dining room.

Vintage Lounge: Chugging along

From an operational standpoint, nothing changed at Vintage Lounge last week. The wine bar has offered table service since restaurants were given the legal go-ahead to reopen, so it hasn’t had to revisit how employees should interact with customers.

Chasing Sage: Holding pattern

As a takeout-only restaurant operating out of one of downtown Charleston’s nicest-looking dining rooms, Chasing Sage is constantly confronted by its choice not to offer on-site service. But co-owner Walter Edward emphasizes that the leadership team’s perspective hasn’t wavered.

“We’re not going to open our dining room,” he says.

Lately, though, their conviction has had to share space with mounting worries about making enough money to sustain their business. When they settled on postponing the restaurant’s launch and offering a succession of themed to-go menus, Edward says, they assumed the pop-ups represented a short-term interlude.

Four months later, “We’re looking at every possible way to keep our restaurant alive and be safe at the same time.”

Keeping an entire restaurant running on sales of $9 pretzel rolls or single orders of ceviche is exceptionally challenging. The format also doesn’t satisfy the Chasing Sage team’s desire to interact with guests in a meaningful way.

Co-owner Cindy Edward says she had a quick shot at providing the kind of hospitality they had in mind when the restaurant set up three sidewalk tables for takeout customers.

But dusk is creeping up on those tables a little sooner each night and is about to drive them back inside. As Edward explains, the building isn’t equipped with outdoor lighting, so guests who show up after 6 p.m. have to depend on a faint candle flicker to illuminate their food and dining partner’s face.

“For a brief second, we got a taste of community,” she says, fondly recalling summer nights when she could wave at neighbors when checking on guests.

No matter how you slice it, takeout alone won’t cut it.

The Chasing Sage team hasn’t yet decided for sure on a supplement, but its members last week started talking seriously about creating a catering program, based in part on the success of its Thanksgiving package. (A Christmas package is also in the works).

In short, Chasing Sage is proposing to put together its own holidays when none appear on the calendar. Cindy Edward envisions creating a formal night package, which could be pitched as an occasion for which members of a quarantine circle would dress up. Edward, who sourced the lederhosen for Chasing Sage’s Oktoberfest pop-up, likes the idea of elegant gowns.

“We’re not trying to imply ‘let’s get 100 people together’,” Walter Edward says. “But there’s some level of gathering that’s important and still safe to do.”

He adds, “We just want to cook for people.”

That’s never changed. Unfortunately, neither has the pandemic situation. Absent intervention, it feels to Edward like the pause they put on Chasing Sage is threatening to extend toward a full stop.