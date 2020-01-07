This is the year, folks. After a booze-addled decade of drinking a dozen months in a row, I’ve finally decided to take one off. That’s right: By the time this column is published, I’ll already be well on my way to completing my first-ever Dry January.

A whole month without booze?! The horror! The humanity! Here hunkers the beverage hack, trapped in a hoochless hell of his own making. Pour one out for me, readers.

Perhaps you’ve never heard of Dry January. Good for you. The idea is pretty simple: As a way to lessen the load on your liver, kickstart your health goals and begin your year on booze-free footing, you don’t drink alcohol for the first month of the year.

It’s not a particularly new concept. As far back as the mid-'40s, Finland’s state media was pitching Finns on a “fresh January.” A temperance group in the United Kingdom has led a Dry January public-health campaign for most of the past decade.

In the United States, a rising tide of #wellness has yielded “sober curiosity” (an awkward name for a perfectly reasonable lifestyle choice.) Steady year-over-year increases in Google searches for “Dry January” have followed apace.

Writing for the New York Times in June 2019, Alex Williams coined a name for drinkers who do Dry January as part of an alcohol-reduced lifestyle: the New Abstainers. For the rest of this month, at least, I’m one of them.

I know what you’re thinking: Here’s some quasi-gonzo stunt schtick from a reporter in search of some profound truth about his beat. Which, fine, you’re right to be wary. Professional drink writers have been writing about the experience of self-imposed midwinter sobriety for years now, and the outcomes tend to be fairly intuitive.

Life without booze is never as bad as anticipated. Small luxuries abound, be it regular exercise or un-hungover mornings. There are more sober-and-loving-it food and beverage workers out there than you think, and they’ve come up with all sorts of booze-free beverages with which you can wean yourself off the sauce (even if only for 31 days).

Prior to my present stint as a New Abstainer, I wrote a story for Thrillist about the new crop of craft-style breweries selling non-alcoholic beers, sampling a few along the way.

Non-alcoholic facsimiles of other categories of adult beverage are out there, too. Several brands of “AF” (alcohol-free) wine in the U.S., and N/A “spirits” producers like Seedlip and MeMento are having success with their zero percent ABV distillations. Companies like Kin and Curious Elixirs sell premixed mocktails in millennial-friendly packaging.

Thanks to products like those, Charleston-based Dry January participants seeking a simulacrum of the drinking experience can easily engineer one. Easier still, you can buy those beverages online and have them shipped straight to your door. (Without alcohol, these drinks are able to sidestep what the ecommerce trade publication DigitalCommerce360 calls “a morass of state and local laws” that block most direct-to-consumer alcohol sales in the United States.)

Still, I like to drink local when I can, and I hate the idea of wasting cardboard and carbon emissions by mailing myself pseudo-booze. I don’t know of a Lowcountry craft brewer that’s taken the plunge into non-alcoholic beer, but pretty much any bartender in town will whip you up an off-menu "mocktail" if you ask nicely.

And spurred by simple supply-and-demand and industry-led efforts to support a sober path in hospitality, plenty of Charleston restaurants and bars offer alcohol-free cocktail programs.

The Macintosh’s beverage list includes a quartet of “spirit-free” cocktails, inspired by owner Steve Palmer’s nearly two decades of sobriety. Sister restaurants Indaco and O-Ku also offer a few booze-free options.

Babas on Cannon, helmed by sober co-owner Lane Becker, serves the “As You Wish”, a pomegranate cocktail that can be ordered sans spirit.

“In the first quarter we were opened, we were all covered in pomegranate juice stains,” Becker told me. “People drink the (non-alcoholic) one every day.”

Boozy porróns and custom “gintonics” are popular with patrons of Estadio, a few blocks west of Becker’s joint. But the restaurant will offer a booze-free "Enero Seco" ("dry January") porrón this month, and general manager Brandon Underwood said that customers have been ordering the non-alcoholic tonics by themselves on tap, forgoing the gin entirely.

Maybe I’ll pop into Estadio for a pórron abstémio while I’m in my self-imposed sobriety. Or maybe I’ll get fancy and head to McCrady’s, which offers an entire slate of non-alcoholic drinks to pair with its lauded tasting menus.

“I think more and more people don’t drink alcohol for many reasons,” said server Matt Henderson, who has worked for the Neighborhood Dining Group for nearly 20 years. Though the NDG flagship has offered a non-alcoholic pairing since opening, Henderson has been really tinkering with it over the past year and a half.

The goal, he told me, was “to have something that’s thought out and goes along with the food pairings, and isn’t an (after-)thought but something that makes everyone feel included.”

In anticipation of my own Dry January, I wandered down to McCrady’s late last month to sample some of Henderson’s creations. It was mid-afternoon when I arrived, and the sleek dining room was abuzz with staffers prepping for the evening’s service. We passed through the adjoining hallway and posted up at what was, until a few months ago, the long wooden bartop of McCrady’s Tavern.

There was something uncanny about sipping virgin grapefruit ginger bugs (homemade with a starter Henderson has had going for seven months) at the historic space at 2 Unity Alley. The former home of McCrady’s proper was remade into McCrady’s Tavern in 2016, an homage to the hedonism of America’s Gilded Age. Now that restaurant has closed, and the building is for sale. What a difference a few years makes.

But back to the drinks at hand. Henderson himself has been sober for eight years, a fact that he readily shares with guests worried about encountering even trace amounts of booze.

“I take this seriously,” he told me, showing off a bottle of non-alcoholic vermouth that he made by boiling an alcoholized version of the fortified wine until all its booze had evaporated.

While hand-tied jasmine blossoms from Chicago’s Rare Tea Cellars steeped, he deftly upended a bottle of Seedlip’s Spice 94 to make me McCrady’s Lime 75.

Those drinks, alongside another dozen or so, can be paired with McCrady’s 12-course menu for $45. To pair wines with the same dozen plates would set you back $80; reserve wines, $160. It’s not the cheapest way to get through Dry January — that would be not drinking at all — but it’s got to be one of the more culinarily intensive detours Charleston drinkers can take if they’re trying to dry out this month.

Maybe I’ll see you there. Or maybe not. With all the extra sober hours and energy I have this month, “fresh January” seems like an ideal time to Finn-ish (sorry) all my side projects and get ready for a boozy remainder of 2020.

February 1st, here I come.