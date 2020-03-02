How do you make sustainable tequila? Find out Thursday with our drinks columnist at Mex 1.

Hey, you! Come day drink with me! We’ll rip shots of tequila and talk about the good old days! It’ll be fun!

OK, that’s not quite right. We’ll critically sip on samples of very nice tequila and talk about how that agave-based liquor was sustainably produced in the good old days — and how it should be produced in the brave new future.

Due to some clerical error (or, more likely, the fact that The Post and Courier is a media partner for this year’s Charleston Wine + Food festival), the event’s producers have asked me to co-moderate Drink Responsibly, a presentation and tasting of ecologically responsible tequilas pouring forth from Mex 1 on Sullivan's Island on Thursday, March 5, at 11:00 a.m.

As of writing this, there are still a few tickets available. So again: come drink with me! You can buy tickets at http://bit.ly/tequila-class

In the interest of full disclosure, I should warn you that I am no tequila expert. I know the basics, and I’ve tasted my fair share of Mexico’s gift to the drinking class. I know that tequila is both a city in the Mexican state of Jalisco and a liquor produced from a singular blue agave plant that grows within that state.

(I also know tequila is a type of mezcal: the two agave-based liquors have sort of a “square-rectangle” relationship, wherein all tequilas are mezcals but not vice-versa. The tequila-mezcal connection is a whole thing, and well beyond the scope of this column. Just keep in mind, they’re different, related Mexican agave products.)

But when it comes to matters of ecological economic stability of the liquor, I defer to experts like my friend, Tess Rose Lampert. She’s a New York-based tequila and mezcal writer, educator and enthusiast who leads industry tours to the Mexican states that produce the vast majority of the country’s agave-based liquor output.

Of monocultures and bad byproducts

“The main sustainability issue” with tequila, Lampert told me, is the way the Weber blue agave plant has been cultivated in a monoculture. Farmers can propagate the plant faster using an existing agave plant’s offshoot (known as an hijuelo, or pup) than from growing a new plant from seed.

Because tequila is in high demand, commercial agave crops are basically clones of a single plant that have been optimized for production.

“They have been selectively bred for fast ripening and high sugar content,” Lampert explained.

It makes the plants efficient for booze-making, but “genetically weak.”

Beyond the agave fields, the distilling process also yields lots of fibrous byproduct and acidified water (known as vinasa), said Lampert. Those materials have to be disposed of, and if they’re not handled properly they can cause lasting harm to the surrounding environment.

And there’s also the matter of how Mexico’s indigenous fauna reacts to the commercialization of its iconic, spiky flora: when the plants are cloned and harvested instead of grown from seed and allowed to flower, that can mess with the migration patterns of its pollinators (mostly bats and butterflies.)

Experts don’t yet know the full extent of commercial tequila production’s impacts on these delicate ecosystems. But, warned Lampert: “We know it’s not good to screw with nature.”

Tequila crash course

This is heavy stuff to ponder when choosing what to put in your next batch of margaritas. But that’s where my co-moderator can help. Morgan Hurley, Mex 1’s marketing and beverage director, has also traveled extensively throughout Mexico to source primo tequila from producers reintroducing sustainable farming and distilling practices.

On Thursday, between fielding dumb questions from me, Hurley is going to be educating attendees on the ins-and-outs of identifying and appreciating sustainable tequila varietals, some of which he’s retrieved from Mexico himself.

Speaking of varietals: there are five main types of tequila, spanning in age and color from crystal-clear blanco (unaged) to butterscotch-hued extra añejo, which is aged three or more years.

At Drink Responsibly, Hurley plans to focus on blancos and reposados (aged 2 to 12 months), and has chosen iterations from brands committed to sustainable production practices, like G4, Tequila OCHO and Fortaleza. Some are “Los Altos” tequilas, made with blue agave grown in the Jalisco’s highlands. Those plants are thought to yield sweeter, fruitier expressions than those from the so-called “lowlands” of the Tequila Valley—which, as agave enthusiasts like to point out, is hardly low, at nearly a mile above sea level.

“It'll be a good comparison,” predicted Hurley. “Not only highlands versus valley, but crushing methods and aging and all of that sort of stuff.” And of course, all five of the varietals he plans to showcase are made by producers that focus on “a ton of great sustainability efforts,” which we’ll be talking through on Thursday at Mex 1.

Assuming that not every single one of you will make it to the event itself, I asked both Tess and Morgan to share some tips on how tequila beginners like you and me can make sure they’re buying ecologically sound iterations of the liquor.

“It’s a hard question to answer,” warned Hurley, citing the breadth of the market and opacity of tequila supply chains as two factors that make it tough for customers to effectively suss out the sustainable stuff on liquor store shelves. Still, both my NYC pal and my soon-to-be co-moderator had some common suggestions:

1. Keep it 100 (percent agave)

“The No. 1 (question) to start with, for anyone at any level, is, ‘Is the product 100 percent agave?’” said Lampert.

Legally, liquor that’s just 51 percent agave can be sold as tequila, with the remaining distillate coming from sugar cane or another adjunct.

This is called mixto, and it’s often the stuff responsible for gnarly hangovers and lifelong vows to never again try tequila.

“If the bottle doesn’t say ‘100 percent agave tequila’ on it, put it back,” agreed Morgan.

2. Know your NOM

Here’s a well-known fact within the tequila industry that routinely surprises people outside of it: many different brands of tequila come from the exact same facility.

“There are about 210, 220 tequila distilleries (in Mexico) but there are over 2,300 brands right now,” explained Hurley.

To keep track of what was made where, the Mexican government requires every brand to state its origin using the Norma Oficial Mexicano — more commonly known as the NOM number.

Use this database to your advantage: Tess recommends using the free smartphone app Tequila Matchmaker to look up the facility from which a tequila brand originated before buying it. (Patrón also maintains an easy-to-use online NOM look-up tool.) You’ll be able to quickly figure out if a supposedly sustainable tequila is coming from the same distillery as one that’s lower quality commercial stuff.

Armed with that knowledge, you can ask the bar or liquor store staff for more information about that particular brand, or choose another one entirely.

“You want to know that,” said Tess, referring to the NOM.

3. Dodge the diffuser

On top of avoiding chemical additives, Lampert and Hurley agreed that buyers should also steer clear of tequilas made with a diffuser, which inverts the traditional production process by extracting the agave plant’s sugars using hydrochloric acid rather than the heat of a stone oven.

Hurley calls diffusers “a bastardized way of making tequila.” Lampert argued it shouldn’t even be considered tequila at all, given that mezcal’s literal definition is “cooked agave.” She’s skeptical of any sustainability claims made by diffuser-produced tequila brands.

“It just shows a complete disregard for the natural resource” of blue agave, she said. “Anyone who's doing that, it makes it a lot harder to make the claim that they’re advocating for the sustainability of the plant for the culture.”

Sustainable sipping

My co-moderator Hurley swears by the Tequila Matchmaker app, relying on it to quickly clock the specs on a new brand that a sales rep brings into Mex 1 for him to sample.

“That’s the best resource,” he told me.

I’ve got it on my phone, and have already learned a ton; I recommend any aspiring agave expert do the same.

Of course, as far as education, there’s really no replacement for in-person classroom learning. When it comes to tequila education, that classroom is a bar.

This Thursday at Mex 1, Hurley will be the teacher, I’ll be the class clown, and sustainability will be on the lesson plan. Class will soon be in session.

So one more time, con gusto: come drink with me!