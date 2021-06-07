Harold's Cabin in downtown Charleston to reopen after being closed since start of COVID-19

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Harold's Cabin: Back in business

Back in February, when South Carolina was in the first stage of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout and a restaurant relief program was making its way through Congress, Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher had a pretty good idea of what it would take to reopen his westside restaurant, closed since March 2020.

Once the state was approaching herd immunity and he had his federal grant in hand, he’d think about switching on the lights at the Cabin.

Public health experts by March had largely given up on ever achieving herd immunity. As of June 4, just 41 percent of South Carolinians had received one vaccine shot, putting the state among the 10 states with the smallest percentage of people on the path toward full vaccination.

On May 28, the Small Business Administration stopped accepting Restaurant Revitalization Fund applications, having received more than $75 billion in requests, or more than twice what it could afford to fulfill. Harold’s Cabin’s ask is somewhere in the pile, beneath all of the applications filed by businesses owned by women, veterans or members of socially disadvantaged groups.

In other words, vaccinations have come up short.

The hoped-for check hasn’t materialized.

But Harold’s Cabin will reopen in July.

“Since when do things happen as planned?” Schumacher asked.

Harold’s Cabin was one of the last restaurants on the peninsula still in reopening limbo. Another downtown restaurant which remained intact but hadn’t yet committed to welcoming guests again, The Establishment, last week announced it was ready to start seating diners after a 16-month sabbatical.

“More folks are getting vaccinated, and the virus is moving in the right direction,” Schumacher said. “Even though the chances of us getting the grant before the funds run out are shaky, the work of the (Independent Restaurant Coalition) will continue. I believe the grant program will be refilled and we will get some assistance.”

Schumacher hasn’t yet settled on a definite reopening date but is sure of a few changes in store for patrons.

When Harold’s Cabin reopens, customers will order at the bar from a food menu “scaled back in size to feature more bar-style comfort food appetizers, small plates and a few sandwiches.” A few new drinks have been added to the cocktail menu, but the Cabin’s signature tequila-based “Salty Racoon” is still on the list.

“One of the positive outcomes over the past year has been the time afforded us to reflect on what the Cabin did well,” Schumacher said. “Those are the things we want to concentrate on moving forward.”

Those things include a cozy atmosphere and welcoming staff, although Schumacher suspects the Cabin crew will be fewer in number going forward.

“As most operations are dealing with staffing issues, I know we will have the same struggles,” he said. “Honestly, I expect to be in the kitchen most of the time, or like most operating partners, doing whatever it takes to get it done.”

Like many restaurants scraping by with just a couple of employees each shift, Harold’s Cabin will cut back its service hours and reduce indoor seating. But it will reopen with more tables on its roof.

Marking the end of the pandemic era, the beehive located there is now under the reign of a new queen.

Butcher & Bee: Drawing a line

In the scary early days of the pandemic, when most Americans wouldn’t consider eating in a restaurant, Butcher & Bee said yes to almost every delivery service which came calling.

Did they want to sign on with Uber Eats? Yes, for sure.

Would they like to open an account with DoorDash? Yes, of course.

The restaurant management team’s attitude was much the same when guests started coming back to their dining room. Unsettled by the abrupt loss of revenue at the start of the crisis, they tried to accommodate every reservation request.

Even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ruled that fully vaccinated people could eat indoors without risk, Butcher & Bee kept its extra patio seats in place and strived to fill them whenever possible.

But over the last week or two, Butcher & Bee’s team has started reevaluating its strategy.

“We’re now in this weird position of throttling back,” owner Michael Shemtov said. “Instead of taking every reservation and seating every guest, we’re trying to say, ‘Let’s take as many as we can serve well.’”

With the kitchen fully overwhelmed, Butcher & Bee last week said no to approximately $5,000 in potential revenue. Managers turned down table requests and turned off the tablets which serve as conduits for delivery services, cognizant that a massive takeout order could delay a seated guest’s whipped feta by another 10 frustrating minutes.

“Three months ago, we could have said my dishwasher didn’t show up” and served sandwiches in cardboard boxes, Shemtov said. “But people’s expectations are rightfully going up.”

Keeping guest counts in the reasonable realm sometimes means leaving tables open, much to the consternation of people who want to sit at them. Unaware that there isn’t a server available or that the cooks are already slammed, annoyed patrons have texted Melody Shemtov to plead their cases.

By contrast, when customers are seated and then disappointed, they tend to post their grievances online.

Multiple studies have shown that revenue dips when a restaurant’s star rating declines, so there’s a long-term cost to what Shemtov describes as the “let’s grab what we can right now” mindset.

After looking at a batch of reviews last week, Shemtov knew it was time to pull back.

Chasing Sage: Another shot

Wine tasting sounds like fun, but it isn’t entirely compatible with the energy needed to power through the last three weeks before opening a new restaurant.

“When you’re done, you want to go to bed,” Chasing Sage owner Walter Edward said.

Last week, though, the Chasing Sage team had a task perfectly suited for the moment. They had to choose one of three kinds of espresso to serve as their house bean. Using a La Marzocco machine purchased from Sightsee Shop, which has graduated to a larger model, they drew shot after shot of the Seattle contenders they’d selected.

While Chasing Sage’s food and drink menu is fiercely local, owner Forrest Brunton said the former Seattle residents weren’t inclined to compromise on coffee.

“We really wanted to use espresso from the Northwest,” Brunton said. “This is one of the few things we can bring and we’re passionate about.”

Amid debates over grinder settings and extraction times, Edward, Brunton, owner Cindy Edward and general manager Max Clarke tried to figure out which espresso was right for drinking after dinner in Charleston. “This one’s easy to drink, but not as distinctive,” Brunton said, prompting a discussion of whether distinctiveness was a desirable quality.

They closed out their Thursday session without making a final decision. But they’re likely to return to the espresso machine a few times before opening to the public on June 23.

(Chasing Sage is hosting a preview dinner for The Post and Courier subscribers on June 22. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, go to tickets.postandcourier.com/e/exclusive-opening-of-chasing-sage)