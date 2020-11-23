Downtown Charleston restaurants trying to pull through pandemic counting days to Christmas

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Harold's Cabin: Thanksgiving is somber

When Halloween came around, Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher devised a way to celebrate the holiday at a safe social distance: He mounted a two-story candy delivery pipe to the restaurant’s northern wall, cheering West Side kids and adults alike.

Last week, with Thanksgiving approaching, the mood at the shuttered restaurant was considerably glummer. South Carolina on Friday logged 1,479 new coronavirus cases and recorded another 26 deaths, bringing the state’s total to just shy of 4,000 residents lost.

And as the numbers mounted, they weighed upon the food-and-beverage industry: In the Charleston area, at least two restaurants closed temporarily, citing an employee’s positive COVID test.

The phrase “an abundance of caution” re-entered the conversation, with restaurants elsewhere delaying planned launches: In Nashville, Sean Brock announced via Instagram he couldn’t “imagine having a room full of people for five hours straight not wearing masks while they eat and talk and laugh and drink” at The Continental, which was supposed to debut on Friday.

Divining people’s disappointment, he wrote, “I am so sorry.”

In other words, it was hardly surprising that Schumacher didn’t give much thought last week to inviting customers back to Harold’s Cabin. But he did think about his yearly Thanksgiving celebration, which he knew he had no way of replicating.

“I come from a big family and Thanksgiving is always a special gathering time for us,” he said. But like so many families, his will join up this week with the help of computers and wireless networks.

Schumacher called it “a somber holiday for a somber year.”

“Better to have a Zoomsgiving than an ICU Christmas,” he said.

Chasing Sage: Soup's on

Timing hasn’t always been a strong suit for Chasing Sage.

The Rutledge Avenue restaurant was on the cusp of opening when the pandemic hit (although its owners agree that their situation would have been worse if they’d starting serving a week or two before dining rooms were closed statewide.) It’s since scrambled to recast itself as a series of themed takeout-only restaurants.

Last week, though, Chasing Sage’s choices and the clock aligned, with the restaurant rolling out its ramen menu just as the weather turned cold.

This pop-up, designed to bridge a gap created by the restaurant taking off this week to focus on pre-ordered Thanksgiving feasts, is titled Everybody Loves Ramen. It’s both a pun and an understatement, Chasing Sage’s owners said.

“It was crazier than we were anticipating,” Cindy Edward said.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

“I think the weather changed at the right time,” added Walter Edward, who estimated he’s now spending 70 percent of his day rolling noodle dough.

Now on their seventh pop-up concept, the Chasing Sage team has adjusted the length of its menu with each iteration. Some are longer, some are shorter, but the ramen menu is by far the shortest, listing two soups, two sides and one macaron.

But customers don’t seem to mind. It’s been such a popular offering that Chasing Sage plans to revive it next week. That works out nicely, since the team was too busy prepping broth and getting ahead on the holiday to properly test anything else.

Vintage Lounge: Holiday shopping

Upcoming holidays were also a focus at Vintage Lounge last week, although the upper King Street bar was looking straight past Thanksgiving to Christmas.

Over the summer, Vintage designated Thursdays as pop-up nights, meaning a food truck or artisan is always on the premises. Owner Nathan Wheeler described it as a win-win situation for his employees, who benefit from the added customer traffic, and the vendors, many of whom lost standard sales outlets during the pandemic.

“We love hosting the pop-ups to help support local(s),” he says.

Vintage Lounge recently hosted both Mansueta’s Filipino Food and gift basket maker Fields + King, which sold collections of local products boxed up and tied with bows.

Butcher & Bee: Miraculous menu

As it coordinated “a plethora of” Thanksgiving pie pickups last week, in chief of staff Tara Pate’s words, Butcher & Bee also had its eye on the next set of holidays.

Small groups are booking the restaurant’s private dining room for in-pod parties, as general manager Drisa Lamb had predicted they would. But Butcher & Bee’s team wanted to fashion a celebration for unaffiliated diners too.

Hanukkah, which begins this year on Dec. 10, presented the ideal opportunity.

Typically, Butcher & Bee would invite customers to crowd into the dining room at the same time to amplify the energy and joy that are hallmarks of the Jewish holiday. But the restaurant this year is instead taking advantage of the minor festival’s eight-day span to space out guests in accordance with social distancing recommendations.

On each night of Hanukkah, Butcher & Bee will offer a menu featuring latkes, roast chicken and matzo ball soup, as well as a to-be-determined vegetarian dish. It’s also developing pastries specifically for the holiday, including traditional sufganiyot and dreidel-shaped whoopie pies, which aren’t traditional by any measure.

Thanksgiving pies “led us to think about other opportunities for takeaway for the holidays,” Pate says of the sweets, adding that the restaurant is also creating a Christmas-themed sugar cookie decorating kit, sold with wine for adults who like applying icing to mittens.