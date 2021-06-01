Downtown Charleston restaurants shake off remnants of pandemic operations and look forward

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy.For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.
Butcher & Bee: Unmasking
The masks are coming off at Butcher & Bee.
Under what owner Michael Shemtov has termed “The Great Unmasking,” vaccinated back-of-house employees last week were given the go-ahead to work without face coverings if they choose. Vaccinated front-of-house employees will soon receive the same offer.
“It’s a big step because we have a fairly conservative management team,” said Shemtov, adding that he was initially unsure whether the sight of bare faces would scare guests. “We don’t want it to be jarring.”
Ultimately, though, Shemtov concluded that the science outweighed the optics.
“There is no longer a medical reason for masks,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines are so effective that “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting.”
“To me, the unmasking of the Butcher & Bee staff represents getting to the end,” Shemtov said. “It was the last big precaution we were taking unnecessarily. Now it’s just virtue signaling.”
At the start of the pandemic, tearing off masks wasn’t positioned as a finish line because masks weren’t understood to be vital tools in the fight against disease transmission. The U.S. Surgeon General on March 1, 2020, wrote in a Tweet, “Seriously, people, stop buying masks! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #coronavirus.”
Even then, health experts knew cutting down on close contact between people was a good way to reduce the virus’ spread. In accordance with that guidance, when Butcher & Bee offered takeout during lockdown, the restaurant insisted on customers staying in their cars and popping their trunks so employees wouldn’t have to interact with them.
“We now know they’re not a danger to us or our staff,” Shemtov said. “We’ve come a long way.”
Chasing Sage: Testing, testing
When people say opening a restaurant is a test, they’re usually speaking in the metaphorical sense. They mean the experience tests resolve, stamina and relationships.
But in the weeks leading up to a restaurant’s first service, there are also tangible tests of every dish and drink bound for the menu.
Chefs and bartenders need to make sure they can execute what they have in mind in a timely and consistent fashion. They also need to make sure they’ve catalyzed flavors that will inspire guests to rave online about their restaurant and remember it when they’re next deciding where to eat.
At Chasing Sage, “all the testing has been going really well,” owner Cindy Edward said.
No dish is exempt from a pre-opening test, including a tomato tart that Chasing Sage in September 2019 served at its first pop-up, an introductory event held at Babas on Cannon.
(Confidential to The Post and Courier reader who left a voicemail message asking for a definition of pop-ups in this week’s food section: A pop-up is an intentionally time-limited restaurant housed in an established and unrelated restaurant. Both parties benefit from the arrangement, since it provides stability to the guest and energy to the host. Think of it as the culinary equivalent of oxpecker hitching a ride on a zebra.)
Unlike most tomato tarts, which are filled and then baked, Chasing Sage’s tomato tart is served cold.
“It’s almost like a tomato salad,” owner Walter Edward said, explaining that the crisp pastry shell is layered with homemade local milk ricotta, heirloom tomatoes, olive oil and salt that Edward and Forrest Brunton extract from seawater.
Then the tart is topped with whatever herbs are ready to harvest. Brunton estimates there were 17 different herbs worked into the tart at Babas, including about five different kinds of basil. With so many herbs in play, the tart tastes slightly different from bite to bite and night to night.
Yet the tart’s place on the opening menu is secure. It will also be served at The Post and Courier’s subscribers’ dinner at Chasing Sage on June 22, the first night on which the public will be admitted to the restaurant.
Harold's Cabin: The queen is dead
In the second installment of this series, which has now appeared in The Post and Courier for 36 weeks in a row, Michael Moore of Rooftop Bees and Honey pointed out that the westside restaurant’s closure hadn’t slowed traffic at the hive on its roof.
“Harold’s looks to have a possible yield of 100 pounds,” Moore said of the restaurant’s honey prospects.
It was a tally that would no doubt please any queen bee.
As for the queen bee at Harold’s Cabin, Moore recently determined she was nearing the end of her reign.
“The average life span of a queen bee is 2-3 years as she produces on average 2,000 eggs per day!” owner John Schumacher wrote in an email. “I don’t think I would last a day!”
On May 28, the Harold’s Cabin hive was “requeened.”