Downtown Charleston restaurant owners among 186,200 applicants for government relief funds

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Chasing Sage: High noon

There is no standard payout from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the $28.6 billion federal aid program designed to help food businesses overcome pandemic losses. Each applicant had to calculate an ask amount based on the difference between 2019 and 2020 gross receipts, with adjustments of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

A restaurant could show it deserved the maximum grant of $10 million. Or it could file a request for the minimum of $1,000.

In other words, there was no way for the feds to predict in advance if the money would go to 2,860 restaurants or more than 28 million restaurants, but it seemed likely the final number would fall somewhere in between. President Joe Biden on May 5 said he anticipated 100,000 restaurants would get help.

With that number so high and the need so urgent, the Small Business Administration didn’t set out to vet applications for merit or accuracy. Instead, it announced that funds would be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with businesses owned by women, veterans or members of certain disadvantaged groups moved to the front of the line.

Restaurant owners knew they couldn’t dally.

If they wanted the best shot at their share of the pie, they had to be ready to file on May 3 at 12 p.m.

Ready meant having paperwork in order. Ready meant knowing exactly which figures to enter in which boxes.

Walter Edward of Chasing Sage, a majority of which is owned by his wife, Cindy Edward, spent the days leading up to the program’s launch talking to their accountant and familiarizing himself with the system. He was ready.

So ready, in fact, that he decided not to wait until 12 p.m. to sit down at his computer. He called up the site at a quarter to noon, making sure there weren’t any hitches to derail the request that could determine their restaurant’s future.

“I felt like the gunslinger in the Old West, showing up with an itchy trigger finger,” Edward said.

Much to Edward’s surprise, the rush was underway.

“They opened it early,” he said. “I showed up for a gunfight late. But I still got it done.”

Within two days, owners of another 186,199 businesses had filed their applications, too. According to The White House, 97,600 of them are in the priority group.

“My biggest worry is how many people applied before me and how fast the money’s going to go,” Edward said. “There’s a lot of restaurants out there.”

Prior to the pandemic, there were 654,000 food-and-beverage places across the country, according to The White House.

Cindy Edward said her gratitude for the possibility of relief has been tempered by guilt over how many of those restaurants will be shut out if the fund isn’t replenished.

Harold's Cabin: Batter up

Will the fund be replenished? U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., last week told the Independent Restaurant Coalition that the outcome rides on the “3-E litmus test,” reports Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher, who was on the Zoom call.

“It will come down to how effectively, efficiently and equitably the funds are distributed,” said Schumacher, who took a measure of South Carolina pride in being associated with a political leader who’s seen as an outspoken champion of restaurants; Schumacher said Clyburn’s “integrity, delivery and storytelling” captivated fellow Independent Restaurant Coalition members.

Schumacher logged on to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund site right at noon to fill out his application, knowing it was supposed to take 20 minutes to complete.

More than four hours later, Schumacher received the electronic message that his application was filed.

“Part of it was a longer-than-anticipated document upload time, and I’m sure there was some ‘operator’ error as I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed when it comes to such things,” he said.

Because Harold’s Cabin isn’t in the priority group, its application won’t be reviewed for three weeks, during which time businesses which don’t meet the criteria will be held behind a figurative velvet rope.

Still, Schumacher was relieved to have completed the process. It felt like such a big step toward normalcy that Schumacher was able to tune back into the typical rhythms of the season.

Specifically, he was thinking about baseball: Schumacher served as the RiverDogs’ food-and-beverage director before opening Harold’s Cabin. Having missed the fans and green grass last summer, he got in touch with his successor to ask if the team needed any help selling beer.

On opening day, Schumacher was stationed in the Wicked Weed stand.

The long fugitive feeling of routine was one he said he won’t soon forget.

Butcher & Bee: Smooth ride

There are probably a million ways to say "good job," from a bouquet of flowers to a pat on the back. For Michael Shemtov, owner of Butcher & Bee and driving force of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, confirmation that the Restaurant Revitalization Fund got off to a smooth start came via a text:

“Buy stock in whoever the contractor was.”

Shemtov got the message.

Restaurateurs typically shy away from engaging with the government, since the bureaucracy involved with obtaining a liquor license or hanging a sign is off-putting to entrepreneurs who thrive on the fly and value idiosyncrasy. Many business owners’ experience with the Paycheck Protection Program only cemented their belief that federal agencies are lumbering and overly complex.

Naturally, they assumed that the grant application process would inherit those characteristics.

Instead, Shemtov said, previously-released “information matched the information on the site; there weren’t any surprises. I know there were some glitches, but everybody I talked with, if they had a glitch, they got through it.”

Butcher & Bee filed its application without any issues.

Admittedly, Shemtov said, the week wasn’t stress-free. One of the new sous chefs who was pivotal to the restaurant’s new three-chef system quit the day before she was supposed to start. And with Butcher & Bee’s reservation books filling up for coming weeks, the restaurant isn’t in a position to start closing on select days each week, as many other Charleston area restaurants have recently opted to do.

“It’s really grinding down on folks,” Shemtov said of the long hours arising from the ongoing staff shortage.

But with their grant application in the priority queue, Butcher & Bee’s team last week was looking forward to Mother’s Day and the more than 350 guests scheduled to join them.

“It’s more reservations than we’ve ever had for any service ever,” Shemtov said.

In Shemtov’s estimation, his restaurant isn’t off the roller coaster track yet. But it’s riding high right now.