Chasing Sage in downtown Charleston to open more than 1 year after COVID scuttled launch

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy.For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Chasing Sage: Dinner time

After running a series of takeout-only pop-ups for close to a year, the Chasing Sage team has plenty of experience with shutting down.

First, at the breakneck pace of every two weeks followed by more reasonable interludes of one month or more, the folks waiting patiently to bring Chasing Sage to the public bid farewell to yet another cuisine. Racing through themes faster than a prom committee, they sloughed off menus along with the drinks, graphics and social media messaging designed to accompany them.

Ma salama, Morocco. Au revoir, France.

To stave off the sadness of COVID-19 delaying the debut of their long-planned restaurant, and to reduce the stress of coming up with a whole new identity in less time than most people take to prepare a potluck dish, they developed a ritual of mock solemnity.

When it came time to put a concept to bed, they pretended as though the pop-up was supposed to have lasted forever.

“It’s been a good run,” owner Walter Edward would say, slowly exhaling in imitation of chefs who’ve seen their dreams collapse. “We tried, guys.”

Of course, Walter and Cindy Edward, Forrest Brunton and Max Clarke could laugh because their dream of opening a scrupulously sourced restaurant in a rehabilitated building at the corner of Rutledge and Line streets was intact. It was just deferred and deferred and deferred again.

Until now.

With victory over COVID on the horizon and Restaurant Revitalization money in hand, Chasing Sage has settled on an opening date of June 23.

“We’re pumped,” Walter Edward said. “We’re excited to have people in the dining room.”

In preparation for the launch, Chasing Sage has to say one last goodbye. Its popular Everybody Loves Ramen pop-up will end after service May 29.

This time, Cindy Edward fears, customers will be asking if the team really tried. They’re not going to be pleased about losing their ramen supply. “People are going to have a hard time,” she said.

Still, Edward and Brunton aren’t ruling out ramen’s return. When they start serving brunch, they said, there might be room on the menu for noodles.

Harold's Cabin: Out of the money

The application portal for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund slams shut May 24.

Just over three weeks after opening the federal program for restaurant recovery assistance, the U.S. Small Business Administration is putting a hard stop on grant requests. After 8 p.m., food businesses can no longer ask for a share of the $28.6 billion set aside by Congress.

At this point, though, the money is largely spoken for. The SBA by last week had received applications from more than 300,000 owners, amounting to $69 billion in desired funding.

According to a May 19 press release issued by the agency, 57 percent of the applications came from “women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners.”

Under the terms of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, those owners get first crack at the cash. That provision didn’t sit well with the owner of Greer’s Ranch Café in Stephenville, Texas.

Greer, a White man, on May 16 brought a discrimination suit against the SBA with the help of Stephen Miller, formerly a senior adviser to President Donald Trump. A federal judge agreed with Greer, but the program at this point is proceeding as planned.

In other words, it’s exceedingly unlikely that Harold’s Cabin will see any federal money during this round of funding, despite the Westside restaurant filing its application on the program’s first day.

Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher is not the litigious type.

And as a member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, he supported setting up the fund to prioritize owners left out of the Payroll Protection Program. Schumacher's strategy now is to keep lobbying Congress to replenish it.

Referencing a recent Bloomberg article that framed the permanent loss of 90,000 restaurants as “good news” considering initial projections, Schumacher said, “I’m sorry that doesn’t make me feel better. I mean, if 10 to 15 percent of any other independent industry lost that many businesses, we would certainly be hearing more about it.”

Butcher & Bee: Catching up

Over the past few weeks, Charleston-area diners have gone from being shocked by restaurants slashing hours from their opening schedules to grasping the situation.

There aren’t enough people to work, they now say knowingly, and that there has to be space for downtime. In many cases, that explanation is not wrong. But at Butcher & Bee, it’s only half right.

Butcher & Bee last week revoked Tuesday lunch because its employees needed extra time to tend to tasks other than hustling out food at top speed. Its employees on Tuesday came to work as usual, but they cleaned and organized and dealt with everything else postponed when hundreds of guests need to get fed.

“Catching up will free people up to think creatively again,” owner Michael Shemtov said.

As he sees it, when you’ve already run to the brink of collapse you’re probably not about to carve out a new path.