At downtown Charleston restaurants, opportunities abound even as COVID cases climb

Chasing Sage: Battling COVID fatigue

Sometimes, when Cindy Edward is doing the accounting for Chasing Sage, a thought darts across her mind: These numbers would look so much better if we opened the dining room.

Four months ago, when she and her partners decided to stage a series of takeout-only pop-ups rather than risk opening Chasing Sage to the public, that thought didn’t even loiter at the edges of her consciousness.

Two months ago, the idea was still safely out in the ether somewhere.

But over the past month, Edward says, it’s crept in and announced itself.

“It’s COVID fatigue talking,” she says. “I know it’s COVID fatigue. But we’re so antsy to see people and have staff here.”

To quiet the rising voice of COVID fatigue, Edward just has to look at South Carolina’s case count. On the same day that she admitted her resolve wavers, the state reported 1,243 new cases, or more than six times as many positive tests as were logged on March 31, when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered non-essential businesses to close.

“I’m starting to get deja vu,” she says. “Everything is starting to spike again. It’s terrifying. And even more scary is how blasé people are being now.”

That group includes fellow restaurant owners, who in Edward’s eyes are continuing to take chances by seating customers indoors. A study released last week by Stanford University concluded that full-service restaurants and cafes are “super spreader” sites responsible for four times as many infections as other crowded venues, such as gyms and coffeeshops.

Whether South Carolina restaurants are again subject to government intervention or shed patrons in the wake of surging cases might not matter in the long run, Edward says. Either way, the outcome doesn’t look good for her industry friends.

“We’re going to watch them crash and burn,” she says. “In a weird morbid way, it would probably benefit our business, but we don’t want to do well for that reason.”

For now, Edward is focused on small successes, such as the loyal customer who has been ordering from Chasing Sage since before the pandemic, when the team previewed its menu at The Daily. The customer is moving to Hawaii but didn’t want to leave town without one more meal prepared by the Chasing Sage team.

“She wanted to be here with us,” Edward says.

“Or at least outside the doors with us,” Walter Edward interjects.

Considering the restaurant’s layout and its owners’ determination to be responsible in the face of a public health crisis, anything else would be unthinkable. Even to Cindy Edward.

Butcher & Bee: Another slice of the market

With Butcher & Bee about to relaunch full-service dining indoors, much of its work has lately centered on bringing people in. But the restaurant has also had occasion to consider sending food out.

Namely, Whole Foods Market has invited Butcher & Bee to what amounts to a bread audition, which could lead to the supermarket stocking The Bee’s loaves at its West Ashley and Mount Pleasant stores in 2021.

According to Whole Foods spokeswoman Jenna Seelig, Whole Foods already carries bread from Tiller Baking Co., Saffron Bakery and EVO Craft Bakery in keeping with its commitment “to procuring and fostering win-win partnerships with local supplier partners.”

“We’ll be showing them small sourdough boules and baguettes, and hopefully from there we’ll move to specialty breads,” pastry chef Jess Olin says. “They seemed really excited about local ingredients.”

Although owner Michael Shemtov says the deal won’t completely recast the restaurant’s fortunes if it comes through, he describes it as “a good bit of business.”

Shemtov says he wishes more people had time to visit multiple stores when fulfilling their grocery lists, including independent outlets such as The Veggie Bin, where Butcher & Bee bread is on the shelves. But he’s found few shoppers have the flexibility or patience to make three stops.

“The reality is Whole Foods is dominant,” he says. “And meeting people where they’re at is exciting.”

Vintage Lounge: Going in blind

Morgan Herrera last week aced the blind tasting portion of the weekly exam given to servers at Vintage Lounge.

That’s a big deal, because Herrera didn’t know anything about wine in June when she started working at Vintage. She’d picked up a few hostess shifts at her ex-boyfriend’s restaurant, calling on skills she developed working food-and-beverage in college, but those were one-offs: She’d been at an insurance agency full-time since 2015.

While restaurants were closed earlier this year by executive order, she realized both that she missed them and that she hated her insurance job. When Vintage Lounge owner Nathan Wheeler said he was looking to hire someone, she volunteered.

“Nathan’s been really supportive,” she says. “Tannins, acidity: I didn’t know any of those terms when I started. But it was actually interesting, and it sticks with you. It’s knowledge you end up using.”

Herrera says the weekly tests were initially stressful. Now, though, she describes them as “fun.”

“We complain, but Nathan always gives out little prizes,” she says. “Me and the other new girl ended up doing really well.”

Red wines are especially tricky, Herrera says: “There’s a lot of overlap. Is it dried cherry? Or is it more like raspberry? Once you learn what you’re looking for, it’s fun.”

So much fun, in fact, that Herrera is thinking about hosting a blind tasting party at her house.

Harold's Cabin: Catching the bus

Before Harold’s Cabin shut down for the duration of the pandemic, the Lowcountry Street Grocery bus used to park outside of the Westside restaurant on a regular basis. But, since the start of the pandemic, the mobile farmers market has been parked permanently in a West Ashley lot.

“It kind of kills me every day that it’s hidden far away,” founding director Lindsay Barrow says.

Still, Barrow emphasizes that the program to make healthy, local food more accessible was never supposed to be about a bus. Although the group’s signature green bus was an effective marketing tool, Barrow says a shift to delivery was in the works even before the pandemic was on the horizon.

“We’re kind of growing and building this massive thing,” Barrow says of the systems his team was forced to pioneer at rapid-fire pace when it became clear it was no longer safe for customers to crowd into a retrofitted school bus.

Almost overnight, Lowcountry Street Grocery increased its delivery customer count tenfold, adding hundreds of addresses to its routes.

“The first few weeks were chaos,” Barrow says. “I actually counted a couple weeks ago; I grew 12 white hairs. My first white hairs.”

Anxious to support their longtime suppliers, Barrow in March bought up whole fields of crops grown with restaurant buyers in mind. He purchased every egg off a farmer who came to Barrow’s office with misty eyes upon learning all his accounts had been lost to the order shutting down dining rooms statewide.

“You’re all I have left,” the big man said.

Barrow estimates Lowcountry Street Grocery has made 20,000 deliveries over the course of the pandemic. It has temporarily stopped accepting new customers.

“We want to make sure we’ve laid the compost and make sure we’re all set to grow,” Barrow says. “We’re hell-bent on quality and doing the best at what we do. It’s not about reaching the highest number we possibly can: We want to make sure this is something that will outlast some sort of flash in the pan.”

That includes cultivating partnerships with community organizations to make sure that deliveries subsidized by grants and subscriber fees reach area residents who need them and collaborating with health care agencies to integrate local produce into patient care.

Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher, who misses seeing the bus, recently got in touch with Barrow. He'd like to help.