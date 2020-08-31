4 downtown Charleston restaurants choose different paths as they step toward the future

The typical reaction to a restaurant going under, meaning the reaction most frequently expressed prior to February 2020, is “Oh no! What happened?”

Seasoned diners know restaurants’ fortunes can falter under the stress of new ownership, or following a costly, ill-conceived expansion or as the result of a staff shortage so severe that the head chef spends most of her shift washing dishes. There is no single reason why a restaurant fails.

Vintage Lounge in downtown Charleston aims to create 'as normal an experience as possible' Nathan Wheeler, who co-owns the unabashedly snazzy bar with hospitality veteran Mike Shuler, can’t remember the last time he hand-sold a bottle of wine. Sometimes he spends too much time reminding patrons of COVID-19 rules.

In pandemic times, though, consumers are far less likely to be confounded by permanent closures.

As soon as governors shut down restaurants in hopes of containing the coronavirus, trade groups and industry analysts started forecasting the scope of the carnage. The National Restaurant Association projected 15 percent of restaurants would go belly up before the end of the year. OpenTable predicted 25 percent. Eighty-five percent, the Independent Restaurant Coalition said.

By July, Yelp revealed that nearly 16,000 U.S. restaurants had folded forever.

In this situation, fame is no defense. New York City’s Maison Premiere, Los Angeles’ Baco Mercat, New Orleans’ K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen and the second-to-last Harold’s Chicken Shack in Chicago are among the well-known restaurants which have already announced they’re through.

Yet just because the nation’s star-crossed restaurants experienced the same crisis, it doesn’t mean they succumbed to the same forces. Even in the shadow of COVID-19, a restaurant closure reflects a unique mix of decisions and circumstances. In other words, even now, there is no single reason why a restaurant fails.

To better understand the factors at play in a permanent closure, The Post and Courier starting today is tracking four downtown restaurants taking very different paths out of the pandemic. Each week, we’ll check in with the restaurants’ owners to learn about the challenges they’re facing and how they plan to overcome them. We hope their journeys toward survival prove instructive, both for those in the industry and those civilians striving to make sense of it.

Charleston has thus far been spared a surge of permanent restaurant closures. Still, it’s almost inevitable that some area restaurants will have to close up shop for good. At that point, readers of The Post and Courier should be ready to not only ask ‘What happened?” but to take an educated shot at answering the question.

Since all of the restaurants showcased in this series intend to succeed, there’s no telling when weekly installments of the column might end. To kick it off, though, we’re introducing them in four short stories publishing on Monday and Tuesday:

Meet Butcher & Bee, which has dramatically adjusted its service format in response to the pandemic; Vintage Lounge, which is doing its best to operate as it did before the pandemic; Harold’s Cabin, which hasn’t reopened since Gov. Henry McMaster on Mar. 17 closed restaurant dining rooms across the state; and Chasing Sage, which didn’t get a chance to open before the pandemic.

Over the coming months, you’ll get to know them well. At least that much, we can guarantee.