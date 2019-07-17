The team behind New York City's Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails and Croton Reservoir Tavern just opened a second, Southern sister.
That sibling is Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails at 705 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, where food & bev industry veteran Tyler Rothenberg leads the bar program and chef Justin Moore helms the kitchen.
The cocktail menu is built as an exploration of cocktails through time, from pre-Prohibition to the '90s, and also features other classics such as a traditional Cosmopolitan and Tequila Sunrise with housemade grenadine.
On the food menu, there are modern takes on American comfort food offered in small and large plate options. Cue the Smash Burger, truffle fried burrata and the mac & cheese made with gruyere, asiago, bacon, kale and garlic bread crumb.
The brunch menu features crab and watermelon with arugula pesto, frisse and truffle vinaigrette, charred eggplant tacos with pineapple, jalapeno and lime and lemon poppy pancakes with blackberry jam, creme Fraiche and bacon or sausage. You can also get fried chicken and waffles with country gravy.
The restaurant and bar's rustic, interior decor, in addition to the cocktails and food, hints at the history of an earlier time when things were, to fit the name, handcrafted.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is open 3 p.m.-midnight Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday. Happy hour is 4-7 p.m. and includes $5 well liquors, $6 Highballs off the cocktail menu, $6 red and white glasses of wine and a $3 Miller Lite draft.
For more information, visit handcraftmtp.com or call 843-972-8060.