A holiday roast is a big deal, and not to be trivialized. It announces the meal as “an occasion” to be remembered. The food’s aroma is an additional enticement to the table.

This trumpery also brings fear of roasting, a malady suffered by inexperienced home cooks presented with an expensive unknown. Actually, a meat roast is one of the easiest foods to cook, whether an 8-pound (or more) roast, or a roast rack of lamb for two. Surprisingly to some, the hefty price may provide a more economical meal than individually prepared servings, and once conquered, a big roast becomes that go-to centerpiece. Here is a map of the few pitfalls and the ways to avoid them.

Start with considering how to serve before making a purchase. Will there be a carver person in attendance who loves brandishing a long sharp knife at the table and deftly cutting between bones to lift individual portions unto plates? If not, consider a boneless roast. If bones are still important, make the purchase where there are accommodating and capable personnel who will remove the back (chine) bone, facilitating carving later. Look for sales as the season approaches.

Make a schedule, including time for the roast to rest before carving and even be reheated if necessary. Keep in mind that the enemy of roasts is overcooking. It makes no sense to cook a roast without a meat thermometer handy.

In computing the time to cook, don’t use the roast’s weight alone as the measure, but consider also its thickness. Bone-in roasts take longer to cook than boneless of the same weight. An 8-pound beef tenderloin takes less than one hour to cook, while a rib roast of similar weight may take twice as long.

A 4-pound center-cut of beef tenderloin will not take much less time than the longer tenderloin, because the thickness is the same. The same thing would be true of an 8-pound boneless pork loin and a 4-pound boneless pork loin.

Resting the meat is a vital part of success. Smaller roasts should rest at least 10 minutes; larger roasts at least 20. Tent with foil to keep warm while resting. The temperature will go up 10 degrees in 10 minutes or more, so undercooking is key.

Don’t skimp on the vegetables and remember the vegans. Always be sure to have enough food for everyone to have something to eat. A good guest will alert the host of any allergies and the host will make sufficiently diverse food that everyone can find a sufficiency. Hungry people are mean and quarrelsome, so time the meal accordingly.

Finally, if the meat is not done and everyone is ready to eat, slice it thinly and it will cook faster. After all, it is the people who are important.

Rack of Lamb

Serves 2

Have the butcher remove the chine bone (backbone). Muscadine or red currant jelly is a miraculous addition — it colors the sauce and adds a delicate sweetness as well as thickening the sauce, but if mint or another condiment is preferred, use it.

Ingredients

1 (1 1/2 to 2 pound) rack of lamb

Freshly ground black pepper

Salt

1/4 to 1/3 cup muscadine or red currant jelly, melted, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the butcher has not done it, prepare the meat and scrape the bones: Make a firm slice across where the meat is flat on the bone, a few inches from the end of the bones, and remove this small piece of meat. Slide a small knife between each rib and remove the adjacent meat. To scrape further, hold knife on one side of the bone, position the thumb firmly on the other side, and scrape with the knife. Slice off extra fat and pull off the “fell” (the thin papery coating).

Rub the rack with pepper and move to a shallow baking pan. Bake the rack of lamb 25 to 30 minutes for rare, or to an internal temperature of 125 degrees; 40 minutes for medium, or 140 degrees. Salt as desired. Cut down between each rib. Arrange on the platter, crossing the bones; or serve on the plates. Pour melted jelly on the plate.

Variation:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in an oven-proof pan. Salt and pepper a trimmed rack of lamb and brown, fat-side down, about 3 minutes. Turn over and brown other side 2 minutes. Move the pan to a 400-degree oven and roast 20 minutes, or until desired doneness. Rest 10 minutes before carving between each bone.

Slivered Leeks

Serves 2

These leeks make a lovely cushion for a rack of lamb or other meat.

Directions

2-3 leeks, green removed

2-3 tablespoons butter or oil

Salt

Freshly grated pepper

Herbs such as thyme, parsley, oregano, chopped

Ingredients

Slice the leeks thinly into slender sticks. Heat the butter or oil in a heavy saucepan. Add the leeks and season with salt and pepper. Toss over heat for seven or eight minutes or until tender. Sprinkle with herbs. May be made in advance and reheated briefly before serving.

Variation: slice or sliver 2-3 carrots and toss with the leeks

Beef Rib Roast

Frequently on sale during the winter holidays, a beef rib roast seems intimidating, but is so easily cooked it will surprise the novice. Like all roasts, removing from the oven and letting it just sit in the pan to rest for 20 minutes, tented with foil to keep warm, is the key to success.

Ingredients

1 beef rib roast, bone-in (2 to 4 ribs), 6-8 pounds, back bone removed

Freshly ground pepper

Salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rub the roast with pepper. Place, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Roast in 350-degree oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-1/2 to 3 hours for medium doneness. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135 degrees for medium rare; 145 degrees for medium.

Tent with foil to keep warm. Let rest 20 minutes. Temperature will continue to rise about 10-15 degrees to reach 145 degrees for medium rare; 160 degrees for medium. Salt. Carve as desired.

Pork Loin with Winter Vegetables

Serves 6

Like any piece of boneless meat, this cooks quickly and is easily overcooked. An eight-pound loin will take a little longer than a four pound, but not much, as the thickness is the same.

Ingredients

1 4-pound boneless pork loin, center cut

Salt

Freshly grated pepper

2-4 tablespoons oil or oil and butter, mixed

2 large onions

2-4 potatoes

2-4 large carrots

Herbs such as parsley, thyme, oregano

Directions

Remove any extra fat from the loin.

Preheat oven to 375 or 400 degrees. Rub the meat with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile heat a large pan with oil or oil and butter, mixed. When sizzling-hot, add the meat, fat side down, and brown all over.

Cut the onions, peeled potatoes and carrots into equal sizes. Add to the fat in the hot pan. Turn a few times to coat with the fat. Add the pan with the loin and vegetables to the oven. Cook 30-45 minutes until 135 degrees.

Remove from the oven and let rest twenty minutes. (In the case the vegetables did not cook sufficiently, return just the vegetables to the oven until cooked.) Sprinkle the vegetables with herbs before serving if desired.

Wild Rice and Rice Salad

Serves 6 to 8

This salad is a perennial favorite at our house. It is filling for the heartiest vegan and the meat eaters love it. Originally a wild rice-only salad, wild rice on its own is not always available, so I use a boxed mix of wild rice and rice. Sometimes I add 1/4 cup of dried figs or cherries, other times the arugula, sometimes both. Anything with crunch goes as well.

Ingredients

1 cup wild rice-and-rice mix

1/4 cup chopped dried figs or cherries

2-3 tablespoons dried cranberries (optional)

1/2 cup toasted pecans or walnuts, chopped into 1/4-inch pieces

1/2 cup toasted unsalted cashews, macadamias, and/or almonds, chopped into 1/4-inch pieces

2 tablespoons finely chopped celery

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped green onions or scallions, green part only

1 bunch arugula or watercress (optional)

1 orange

Dressing

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup olive oil

Cook the wild rice and rice mix according to package directions. Meanwhile plump the dried figs, cherries and/or cranberries in 1/2 cup hot water. After 30 minutes, drain and discard liquid.

Toss together the rice, pecans, cashews, celery, onion, and green onions, and dried figs or cherries and cranberries in a large bowl. Pour enough of the dressing over the rice to coat lightly. Toss well with the optional arugula or watercress. Slice oranges and add small pieces to salad just before serving and garnish with pieces. Serve warm or at room temperature.

For the dressing: Using all olive oil dominates the taste of the wild rice, so dilute it with a milder vegetable oil.

Whisk the vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, mustard, sugar, salt, and pepper until smooth, then slowly add the vegetable and olive oils to emulsify. The dressing can be made 3 or 4 days in advance and refrigerated.