Nathalie Dupree has host of reasons to raise a toast to avocados, now sold in varied sizes

I didn’t start out loving avocados when I first met them. But now we’ve come full circle and I crave them, particularly for breakfast, and eat them with great regularity.
My stepmother, a captain in the Women’s Army Corps, was a diffident cook. Food was an obligation to her, and the less time spent on it the better. This extended to picking out fruit and vegetables. The soft and squishy avocados she introduced me to in the late-'50s when we lived in El Paso, Texas, were very different than the ones I yearn for now.
There are numerous kinds of avocados, but the ones encountered most frequently in the grocery stores are Hass, named after the man who first grew them in California. There are many sizes of Hass sold, from minis to the size we think of as regular, the dominant one sold. Although I’ve only been able to purchase the minis recently, they have sporadic appearances on the market during the spring and summer Hass season.
One of the virtues of the Hass avocados, along with their texture and flavor, is they do not begin to ripen until they are picked, although they grow and mature on the tree. This enables them to be shipped more easily and they arrive in the stores with varying degrees of ripeness. (For information on them, the California Avocado Commission has an extensive website).
The best way to ripen a Hass is in a paper bag, but I most often ripen mine on the counter, where I can keep an eye on them. Once ripened, they should be eaten or refrigerated. Like a tomato, they stop ripening once refrigerated, and will keep there a week or so.
Ripe is when an avocado has just a little “give” when lightly pushed with one’s fingers; since they bruise when handled roughly, just a little push is enough. Another way of determining ripeness is to remove the stem. If it is resistant, let it go a day or two longer. The firmer it is, the better for slicing. The softer, the better for mashing.
Once cut, any unused portion should be covered to prevent browning. (No, leaving the avocado pit in does not prevent browning, no matter what your mother told you). Although citrus juice is a help in preventing browning, slipping them in a small plastic bag and squeezing out the air or covering the surface areas with plastic film immediately is the best protection. There are people who claim they eat the brown area, but they are rare.
When food writer Sandra Gutierrez told me avocados would freeze, it relieved me of the guilt of tossing out the overripe ones. Avocados will keep in the freezer up to six weeks. Defrost at room temperature or in the refrigerator; peel and mash for avocado toast; or use as a butter for corn on the cob. Once it is defrosted, it changes texture, which is less noticeable when mashed, but more obvious when sliced or halved.
Although one can just put an avocado in the freezer, peel and all, the defrosting timing is tricky. It seems better to mash before freezing, unless one is running out the door for the weekend and realizes it will be overripe upon ones return.
There are many gadgets for sale for dealing with avocados, some of which will cause dangerous slashes and accidents. There are also those people who find it an exciting challenge to remove the pit with a knife regardless of the resulting wounds. Ignore all that. The simplest way to use them is to rest them on the counter on their sides and cut around the middle of the sides. Pick up, twist, to separate into halves and remove the pit with a spoon. The halves can be scooped out, the avocado sliced and the peels filled, as with a crab avocado salad, or the peel discarded. The riper the avocado the better for mashing.
Mashed Avocado for Freezing
To prepare for several days of eating, peel before freezing, cut in half and remove the seed, slightly mash with a little olive oil, a small amount of lemon or lime juice, even salt and pepper and a favorite seasoning like ground turmeric, cover tightly and freeze.
(Spreading the mashed avocado in a small zipper type freezer bag, portioned according to the amount desired each day and freezing on a flat surface is the easiest way).
Frozen avocado will be a little lumpy. Since I like that homey feel it suits me. Once defrosted, eat right away as the texture changes dramatically.
Avocado Toast
Since avocados come in many sizes, and more and more are grown to be “individual,” the amounts are indefinite.
Ingredients
1/3 to 1/2 peeled avocado
1 piece favorite bread, preferably artisan, thickly sliced
1 tablespoon good olive oil
Sea salt or other favorite salt; ground pepper; paprika; ground turmeric; Raz el Hanout, ground red pepper; sesame seeds, etc.
Directions
Toast bread on both sides. Mash avocado and spread on toast thickly with drizzle of olive oil, a favorite seasoning, and eat hot.
Use leftover avocado for corn on the cob or soup.
Corn on the Cob with Avocado
Who needs butter when there is avocado? Use pre-mashed and seasoned avocado from the freezer (see above) if preferred.
Ingredients
1 corn on the cob with husk
1/3 to 1/2 peeled avocado, mashed a bit
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon lime or lemon juice
Sea salt or other favorite salt; ground pepper; paprika; ground turmeric; Raz el Hanout, ground red pepper; sesame seeds, etc.
Directions
For many of us the best way to cook corn on the cob is in the microwave, where the corn is steamed inside the husk and develops an incredible flavor. Timing is dependent on size as all microwave cooking is. Usually only two corn cobs will fit in the microwave, maximum four.
To prepare, remove any ugly leaves or dangling silks; trim to fit into the microwave if needed. Microwave three minutes per cob, depending on size. Remove with hot pads to cutting board.
Cut the silks end slightly and pull back the husk all around the cob. Pull the silks off with a paper towel and discard. I leave the husk on as it provides a “handle” but, of course, it can be removed completely by cutting the stalk end off and jiggling the cob out of the husk.
Spread the cob thickly with mashed avocado. Season the avocado and corn with salt, adding one of the other ingredients as desired.
To microwave corn on the cob that has been husked and cut, start with two minutes per cob.
Avocado soup
Rich and delicious, served cold, I’ve been known to make a small bit of soup for two from half a large avocado, particularly if it has been stored in the refrigerator, by quartering the cream and broth.
Ingredients
2 large Hass avocados
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream or sour cream
1-2 tablespoons chopped cilantro or basil
Juice of l lemon or lime
Salt
Freshly ground pepper
Directions
Cut up peeled avocados roughly and puree in blender or food processor until smooth, adding chicken broth as needed. Remove and stir in cream or sour cream, herbs, and season, tasting, with juice, salt and pepper. Chill in covered container and serve cold.
Sandra’s Ultimate Guacamole
A recent post on Facebook announced that putting a slice of onion of the exposed part of an avocado will prevent it from going brown. I do not want the taste of onion on my avocado toast at seven in the morning, but do enjoy it with my guacamole. Here is one from Sandra Gutierrez, who leave its to the cook to decide on the pepper strength.
Ingredients
3 ripe Hass avocados
¼ minced white onion
2-3 minced serrano (or 1 jalapeno) chiles, seeded and deveined for less heat, if desired)
½ cup seeded and chopped plum tomato
¼ cup minced cilantro (leaves and tender stems)
Lime juice, to taste
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Tortilla chips
Directions
Halve and pit the avocados; scoop out the flesh with a spoon into a large bowl; add a bit of lime juice to prevent browning. Mash the avocados with a fork or potato masher. Add the onions chiles, tomato, and cilantro, stirring to combine well; season with lime juice, salt, and pepper. Serve immediately with tortilla chips.
Recipe from The New Southern-Latino Table: Recipes That Bring Together the Bold and Beloved Flavors of Latin America & The American South by Sandra A. Gutierrez (UNC Press; 2011).