Nathalie Dupree has a bushel of peachy recipes for South Carolina summer's signature fruit

My dreams of fresh peaches start about mid-May, about the time we start looking for them in the market.
The earliest South Carolina peaches are clingstones. Their flavor is extraordinary but getting the juicy flesh off the stone takes patience. They come off every-which-a-way, so getting a perfect wedge is rare and not worth the effort. They are most often seen in in recipes in roughly shaped or chopped pieces. Their best uses are for non-showy recipes; recipes that induce memories and satisfy dreamers, perhaps a bit more than perfectionists who prefer the later peaches.
Blueberries and blackberries have a way of butting into early-season peach recipes, as their harvests overlap, so if peaches are in short supply, berries can fill out any quantity needed. They add a bit of drama and contrast to the presentation.
We are growing a small number of berries on our own bushes, and I’ve included them in the recipes. I’m such an aficionado of peaches with candied ginger that I will add it to most any peach dish, while other people rely on touches of cinnamon, mint or basil. Some people can’t bake a peach without a bit of chopped pecans and still others love sliced almonds.
There are so many peach varieties I can’t identify them all when I see them. For help with that I turn to a book just out late last summer, “Just Peachy,” by another South Carolina cook, Belinda Smith-Sullivan.
For individual varietal names and dates of peach festivals, see the book, which is also full of recipes, canning instructions and other information.
I’m always looking for a new dressing recipe for salads, and ways to incorporate fruit in each meal. I’ve adapted Belinda’s recipe from "Just Peachy" for this salad to use with the fruits I had on hand because they went so well with her dressing.
Peach Berry Salad
Ingredients
2 peaches, sliced
1 cup raspberries or quartered strawberries
1 cup blackberries
1 cup blueberries
Yogurt dressing (see recipe)
Mint leaves, for garnish
Optional: Vanilla or another flavored yogurt, 1/3 cup per person
Directions
Arrange the fruit on a serving platter or divide into separate serving bowls of vanilla yogurt if desired. Drizzle fruit lightly with dressing. Garnish with mint leaves. Refrigerate if not serving immediately. Chopped candied ginger; sliced almonds; pecans; pine nuts or other crunchy nut can be added as desired.
Yogurt Dressing
Ingredients
4 ounces vanilla yogurt
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons honey
Directions
In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, lime juice and honey.
Bea’s Peach Blueberry Yogurt Cake
I’m not the only early peach dreamer, as evidenced by the recent visit I had from Chef Bea Shaffer, who brought us a newly baked peach blueberry yogurt cake. Served with Bea’s Basil Whipped Cream, the cake is a no-fuss cake, with the whipped cream addition taking it from very good to astounding. Bea refers to it as a “summer cake” as she says it is good with any summer fruit.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup whole milk Greek yogurt
2-3 peaches, peeled and sliced
8 ounces blueberries or strawberries, quartered if using strawberries
1 teaspoon turbinado sugar (granulated sugar works too, if that’s what you have on hand)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line the bottom of a 9-by-3-inch springform pan with parchment paper and generously coat with butter.
Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a medium bowl.
In the bowl of a stand mixer using the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar. Slowly add the eggs and beat on medium-high until the mixture is light yellow, about 2 minutes.
Add the Greek yogurt and vanilla and continue mixing on medium-high until the mixture is fully combined, about 1-2 minutes. Turn the mixer to low speed and gradually add the flour mixture. Mix on low until the mixture is just combined, do not overmix. Scrape the cake batter into the buttered springform pan and spread to create a level surface to start layering the fruit.
Arrange the peaches and berries artfully on top of the batter. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
Place the cake on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center of the cake. The top should be golden brown.
Let the cake cool in the springform pan until it is cool enough to release from the springform, about 30 minutes. Eat immediately or store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Serve with Basil Whipped Cream
Basil Whipped Cream
Ingredients
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
Heat the cream over medium heat in a small saucepan. Use a knife or kitchen shears to roughly chop the basil, including the stems and add it the cream on the stove top. Let the cream come barely to a simmer then remove from the heat and let the basil steep in the cream for 10 minutes.
Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a medium bowl. Chill the cream for at least 1 hour; chill overnight, if possible. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla to the chilled cream and using a hand or stand mixer, whip the cream until soft peaks form.
Peach Baskets or Pinwheels
Made with shaped biscuit dough, any biscuit dough or recipe can be used here. These bottomless baskets lend themselves to early peaches as they don’t need showy wedges. Bruised peaches can be used up with this recipe, and the amount of peaches is not strict. They are good just about any time, whether for breakfast, supper or mid-afternoon.
Ingredients
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons chilled shortening, roughly cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces
3⁄4 cup milk, divided
1 cup chopped peaches
1 cup light or dark brown sugar
1/4-1/2 cup water
1 tablespoon butter
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Fork-sift or whisk 2 cups of flour with baking powder and salt in a large bowl, preferably wider than it is deep, and set aside the remaining 1⁄4 cup of flour. Scatter the shortening over the flour and work in by rubbing fingers with the shortening and flour as if snapping thumb and fingers together (or use two forks or knives, or a pastry cutter) until the mixture looks like well-crumbled feta cheese, with no piece larger than a pea. Shake the bowl occasionally to allow the larger pieces of fat to bounce to the top of the flour, revealing the largest lumps that still need rubbing. If this method took longer than 5 minutes, place the bowl in the refrigerator for 5 minutes to rechill the fat.
Make a deep hollow in the center of the flour with the back of your hand. Pour 1⁄2 cup of milk into the hollow, reserving 1⁄4 cup, and stir with a rubber spatula or large metal spoon, using broad circular strokes to quickly pull the flour into the liquid. Mix just until the dry ingredients are moistened, and the sticky dough begins to pull away from the sides of the bowl. If there is some flour remaining on the bottom and sides of the bowl, stir in 1 to 4 tablespoons of reserved milk, just enough to incorporate the remaining flour into the shaggy wettish dough. If the dough is too wet, use more flour when shaping.
Lightly sprinkle a board or other clean surface with some of the reserved flour. Turn the dough out onto the board and sprinkle the top lightly with flour.
With floured hands, fold the dough in half, and pat dough out into a 1⁄3- to 1⁄2-inch-thick round, using a little additional flour only if needed. Flour again if necessary and fold the dough in half a second time. Pat dough out into a 1⁄4-inch-thick rectangle, using a little additional flour if necessary to keep the dough from sticking to the surface.
Sprinkle with chopped peaches, reserving any juices for the brown sugar syrup.
To make the bottomless baskets, roll the dough jelly-roll style using the heel of one hand and starting from the shortest side. Cut across the roll into 8-10 slices and move to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, cut side down.
To make pinwheels, roll from the longest side of the dough and roll, jelly-roll style, using the heel of one hand and starting from the shortest side.
Stir together the brown sugar and 1/4 cup water, adding any reserved juices from the peaches as desired,over low heat for a few minutes to dissolve the sugar and thicken slightly. Add 1/4 cup more water as needed to make a syrup. Pour the syrup over slices, reserving any extra syrup. Dot baskets or pinwheels with butter. Bake 30 minutes.
Best served shortly after baking, the pastries can be reheated and served with the reserved syrup.
Note: Juicy peaches may shrink during baking, in which case there is no reason more chopped peaches can’t be added before serving if they are available. Brush them with any reserved syrup if desired.