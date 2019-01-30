Most Myrtle Beach-area pancake houses have a circa 1980s "Price is Right" Showcase Showdown aesthetic, although carpet patterns and upholstery shades vary from one restaurant to the next. The design constant, though, is a mural by Dorina Fraser.
Not every pancake house has turned a wall over to the Romanian-born artist, nor is Fraser’s portfolio limited to pancake houses. But if the backdrop to your pancake breakfast is a painted seascape, vineyard or ancient temple, it’s likely you’re sharing the room with Fraser’s handiwork.
“There’s a lot of Greek owners, and they like the Greek Isles, like Santorini,” says Fraser, who creates a customized mural for each restaurant that hires her. “They’re beautiful. It makes them remember home, I suppose.”
Fraser, 34, studied painting as a high schooler in Arad, a city near the Hungarian border. She followed her brother to the United States in 2005, and now lives in Conway.
After Fraser accepts a commission, she sits down with her client to review photographs of waterfalls, bridges, mountains and other potential design inspirations. Once they decide on what they like, she uses Photoshop to give them a sense of what to expect. It takes her about two days to airbrush a 10-by-20 foot wall.
Generally, Fraser says, her clients are drawn to Italianate scenes: They tend to like blue water and purple grapes. She prefers “more abstract symbolism,” but always goes along with a restaurant owner’s wishes.
“My purpose in art is to bring happiness,” she says.