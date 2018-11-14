Sides are now overtaking the turkey. Those dishes that brighten up the table at Thanksgiving fill out so much of the menu, the novice host or hostess can coast to the finish line. But first, a map of the route that leads to it.
The map is the Thanksgiving plan, one that can be used year after year, with all of the recipes organized, annotated and embellished: A master guide to successful hosting.
My map is divided into four sections.
First, preplanning: The portion of the map involves surveying the dining arrangements; determining the time and place; inviting guests; planning the menu and designating who is responsible for which dish.
The golden rule of a shared meal is the host does the main course. Never depend on anyone else to bring the main course. If you break this rule, make sure the dish arrives early enough in the day, ahead of the event, so that if it fails to show, you can regroup. Taking people out to eat at the last minute because too many necessary parts of the meal are missing is tense: If something is going to happen, it should be of the host’s own doing, not a fickle friend.
Food is a powerful control issue, and making sure to feed people when they are hungry is the host’s job. For that reason, serve the meal when the most important people are hungry. If children are the dominant number of guests, make sure to eat at an hour when children regularly eat, not a time when they are over-hungry or their parents have had to feed them peanut butter sandwiches to keep them from a meltdown or two. The same applies to older relatives and friends, who may be coping with diabetes or lactose intolerance.
I chose to invite people for noon arrival, and make it clear with the invitation that we will eat at 1 p.m., or when the first child or my husband gets grumpy or starts prowling around looking for something substantive to munch on. This means not waiting for overly late guests to arrive before eating. If opting for mid-afternoon or an unusual time for eating, plan a hearty starter or soup that fills people up ahead of the main meal. This may reduce their appetite, so don’t get huffy if the main course is ignored.
The second part of the mapping process is executing the menu. That means making a time chart of what is cooked, when and where. Is the oven big enough to cook turkey and turnip casserole at the same time, or is the plan to cook it ahead? Ditto the stovetop. Is every burner going to be full at the same time? Can the slow cooker, grill, toaster oven or microwave be brought in to take up the slack? Will that leave enough room to cook?
If possible, everything that can be cooked ahead of time should be. On the finest groaning tables at country clubs, everything is ready when the first guest arrives, or else made ahead and reheated. If they can do it, so can the novice cook.
What has to be done at the very end? Dress the salad, add garnishes, maybe, but reheating is most of it, and plating the other.
And this is part three of the map: What happens after the cooking is finished and before it is eaten? Add plating and serving notes to the map. Which serving dishes? Where? Who? Tableware? Serving implements? Add a sticker on each plate, as well as note on your map.
Cleanup is the final part of the map. If the sink and dishwasher are not empty when the first guest comes in, the host will be perceived as disorganized. Consider filling a cooler full of hot soapy water, and putting all of the clunky last-minute dishes and pots and pans in there to soak. Where will the scraping be done? Its best to have an interim place so utensils and linens don’t slip into the garbage by mistake. A plastic tub will do for that, along with two more filled with hot soapy water: one for sorting utensils and tableware into, and the other for glassware or china. Finally, hide the dishwasher soap so no one can start the dishwasher without the host’s supervision. Remember, food is a control issue all the way through the cleanup.
Planning the sides
Try to get a variety of sides to accommodate all of the eaters. For 10 people, have 6-8 sides: at least one green salad; one fruit salad, preferably including oranges or apples; three green vegetables; one or two roasting pans of roasted vegetables, including at least one mashed potato type and one dish that is covered with cheese and breadcrumbs to add texture to the meal. Usually this dish can be frozen and reheated.
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts Leaves
Serves 6
What a miracle these little leaves are when sauteed quickly in butter or oil. If removing the stem in the following way is not quick enough, slice the sprouts thinly, removing as much of the stem as possible, and follow the directions for sauteing.
Ingredients
1 pound Brussels sprouts
2 to 4 tablespoons butter or oil, cook’s preference
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Heat the butter or oil in a large frying pan. Add the Brussels sprouts leaves and sauteé quickly until they wilt. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Variations
1. Brussels sprouts are particularly good with seeds, such as benne (sesame) seeds, or nuts, such as pine nuts, pecans or walnuts.
2. The addition of raisins, dried cherries and other sweet dried fruits is an extraordinary way to enhance Brussels sprouts. Add fruit to the sprouts when reheating.
3. Substitute chicken or vegetable stock or broth, homemade or commercial, for the water.
To remove Brussels sprouts stems, peel the leaves off from the outside and discard the stems. Or use a small sharp knife to cut a circle around the stem and remove it by digging inside the sprout. With two fingers, open the sprout and separate the leaves.
Whipped, Mashed or Riced Potatoes
Serves 4
Certain meals demand mashed potatoes, certainly Thanksgiving is one. But to have perfect holiday ones, practice makes perfect, just like my mother said. Knowing the right pan, how much to mix and what family members like takes practice.
Ingredients
2 pounds Idaho or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Salt
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 to 1 cup milk, buttermilk, skim milk or potato water, heated
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Add enough cold water to the potatoes to cover them by 1 inch in a heavy pot. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer until soft, about 20 to 30 minutes. Drain well, reserving water as needed to add to mashed potatoes. Remove potatoes from pot and set aside.
Add the butter to the empty pot and melt over low heat. Return the potatoes to the pot over a low heat and whip, mash or rice as below to incorporate the butter. If the potatoes are more watery than desired, before adding the hot liquid, cook the potatoes with the butter until some of the liquid evaporates. Add some of the hot liquid, and blend well. Continue adding milk, mashing or whipping constantly, until the desired consistency is reached.
If reheating within an hour or so, cover the top of the mashed potatoes with hot milk to prevent a skin forming and making them lumpy. When ready to serve, reheat carefully in pan, stirring the milk in. If making more than an hour ahead, move the mashed potatoes to a plastic bag or container with a lid and refrigerate until needed. Reheat in microwave or in a pan, stirring continually and adding hot milk or cream as needed.
Blistered or Charred Green Beans
Serves 4-6
Browning, or caramelizing, green beans take them into a whole new world of flavor. The type of green beans I most regularly use, and char, are half-runners. They are midway in size between the tiny French ones and the larger pole beans. Unless they are old and tough and larger than this, they do not need to be blanched first, which makes this a one-step cooking process.
Ingredients
1 pound green beans
Vegetable oil
Salt
Freshly ground pepper
Directions
Heat a large heavy grill or frying pan. Add enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Meanwhile, remove ends of the beans if necessary. (I usually remove the stem end and leave the other intact.) Add the beans to the pan in one layer and cook 3 to 4 minutes, until dappled with brown. Remove and add remainder in batches to cover the pan, depending on the size of the pan.
Season well with salt and freshly ground pepper.
For green beans with pecans, use about half as much chopped pecans by weight as green beans. Roast or pan toast carefully. Sprinkle on top of green beans before serving.
To make ahead, delay adding pecans until serving time, storing separately after cooking. Reheat the beans in the microwave or in the sauce pan as above, adding the pecans when heated through, then giving a few more stirs to heat both together.