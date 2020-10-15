Madra Rua reopens after fire, with new outdoor biergarten serving up local drafts

A year and a half after an overnight fire shuttered a popular Park Circle pub, it's back with a fitting coronavirus-era addition: a new outdoor biergarten.

The February 2019 blaze with undetermined origins and no reported injuries caused extensive building and structural damage to Madra Rua Irish Pub in North Charleston, including a partial roof collapse. The sidewalk in front was closed for a large portion of reconstruction, rerouting Park Circle pedestrians between The Mill and Park Circle Creamery.

Co-owner Stephen O'Conner told The Post and Courier in February 2019 that when the establishment was rebuilt, it would be constructed the same way as it was before.

For the most part, that has held true, said general manager James Hartzog, who has been working at Madra Rua since 2011 and managing for five years now.

"We made the inside look the exact same," Hartzog said. "All hardwood, beautiful decor, low light fixtures, the bar."

The same menu favorites are back, too, including the Reuben, prime rib sandwich, and fish and chips. Most bartenders, kitchen workers and waitstaff have returned, as well.

"They're back home," Hartzog said of his work family.

Hartzog has been on staff helping to oversee the rebuilding process since the fire occurred. While initial plans were to open earlier this year, construction delays set things back. He confirmed it wasn't specifically the coronavirus pandemic that caused the setback, but that it has contributed to material shortages and postponed shipments that hampered the reopening.

As soon as everything was back in order, the pub's doors were open for lunch and dinner daily. That was Sept. 29.

"We went from construction to restaurant in just a few days," Hartzog said.

Though the interior looks the same, there have been a few changes.

Behind the scenes, the kitchen was upgraded. And a new addition — prime for pandemic-era dining — is the pub's new outside biergarten patio, with a bar that is serving up local drafts. Red bar seats, black tables to match the surrounding fence, and an overhead tent and umbrellas are features of the addition.

The biergarten is located on the side of the building, while pre-fire outdoor seating on the rear patio is also back.

Hartzog said it's been good to see old regulars back for a Guinness once more. And there have also been new guests who assume the almost 18-year-old establishment is a fresh idea on the block. Hartzog said he welcomes both sets of customers.

"Our whole vision has always been (to be) a meeting place for the whole community," O'Conner said back in 2019.

Hartzog attested that still holds true.