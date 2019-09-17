Welcome to Lowcountry 'Grammer, a new column designed to showcase the most well-composed, innovative and delicious culinary photography by Lowcountry Instagram "influencers" (i.e., people who run accounts that make you hungry/thirsty, sometimes in exchange for meals or money from the featured restaurant.) Go ahead, throw them a follow, and don't forget to follow @postandcourier while you're at it!

Elise DeVoe lives in downtown Charleston, works in food & beverage, and runs @cookinwithbooze.

Launched account: May 2016

May 2016 Posting frequency: 3-4 per week

3-4 per week Current follower count: 1,370

1,370 How to get in touch: Direct message on Instagram

I’ve been obsessed with food my entire life. That food obsession became a passion for food writing/photography in college while writing over 50 articles for Spoon University, which is the go-to food publication for college students. Once I graduated, I started working at Huriyali so I could work in the Charleston food and beverage community that I wanted to learn more about.

The best way to spread the word about a dish or cocktail is through photos! You can describe it in writing all you want, but we eat with our eyes first, so show me that color-changing cocktail or extra cheesy burger and I’ll be excited to photograph and eat it!

I try to keep my feed honest and authentically me, which can be tough in the age of “doing it for the 'gram.” I’m not here to pretend that I eat at the finest restaurants every night, even though that’s the dream! When I first started my account, I thought I had to eat out every night, try every new restaurant, go to every interesting pop-up, while in reality, you’ll go broke in about two seconds if you do that! There’s a lot of FOMO (fear of missing out) when you see other foodies eating at a particular restaurant and you think you should be there, too.

I do eat almost everything I post. Sometimes my boyfriend orders the more photogenic dish (you hate to see it.)