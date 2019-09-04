Welcome to Lowcountry 'Grammer, a new column designed to showcase the most well-composed, innovative and delicious culinary photography by Lowcountry Instagram "influencers" (i.e. people who run accounts that make you hungry/thirsty, sometimes in exchange for meals or money from the featured restaurant.) Go ahead, throw them a follow, and don't forget to follow @postandcourier while you're at it!

Charlotte Park lives on James Island, works in public relations and runs @TastemakersCHS.

Launched account: January 2016

January 2016 Posting frequency: ~3 per week

~3 per week Current follower count: ~3,200

~3,200 How to get in touch: charlottepark@gmail.com

"I started TastemakersCHS as a way to connect Charleston’s culinary influencers and restaurants under one umbrella. Upon starting my job in PR around six years ago, I had many restaurant clients that sought to host influencers for meals in exchange for Instagram exposure. Many of these influencers quickly became great friends and I decided to form a group to streamline the event organization process.

Our goal with TastemakersCHS goes beyond just picking the best photographers with the most creative accounts to help give people ideas for their Charleston Culinary Bucket List. If I ate everything that was featured on our feed from our 30-plus members, I probably wouldn’t survive the weekend. It would be fun to try though sometime …

My true passion lies in using the power of PR and social media to give back, so at the beginning of 2019, I started our Charity Partnership Program. In exchange for hosting our group, the restaurant also picks a dish or drink and donates $1 from every order for a month to our designated charity partner for that month.

Everybody loves scrolling through photos of crazy donuts or glorious cheese pulls, but the true win for me comes from giving followers ideas for where they can score a delicious meal in Charleston, while at the same time providing them with a means to give back to their community.