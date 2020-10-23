Looking for hard cider to enjoy in Charleston? Here are 6 picks for sipping this season.

For those riding the hard seltzer wave that's been dubbed a newfound billion-dollar industry by CNN and Business Insider, let us not forget its bubbly and tangy cousin, ideal for the gluten-intolerant and tart-partial.

Sparkling hard cider comes in many varieties beyond what's found on grocery store shelves in the Lowcountry. Though cider mills traditionally sprout up in states where the leaves actually change with the season, there is one serving hard cider in the Upstate, the Motlow Creek Ranch and Cider Co. in Campobello.

In Park Circle, there is Ship's Wheel, a family-owned operation that plucks its apples in Virginia and New York and then sells the resulting cider online and at its North Charleston brick-and-mortar. During the pandemic, the cider seller has been serving half-pints and pints from a menu of almost 20 different varieties of ciders and cider blends out of a side window that opens up to an outdoor patio.

For a cider crawl in Charleston, this is a good place to start because of its ample varieties. With so many to try, perhaps the crawl can end there as well. But if you're looking for other local patios, ideas are below.

Coffee Talk at Ship's Wheel

From "Dad Jokes" to "3 Beets to the Wind," the cider varieties are flowing at Ship's Wheel, the only place in the Lowcountry with a full, exclusively cider menu. One popular offering among a range of sweet, tart, tangy and bitter beverages is the Coffee Talk, a light amber-colored drink that smells like a fresh cup of Joe and tastes like one too. The Winesap cider is steeped with Springbok: La Union coffee for a funky and strong result at 7 percent ABV.

Half-pints are $4, full pints are $7.50.

Apple Lantern Pumpkin Cider at Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer

Apple and pumpkin? Together? You can't get much more fall than this cider offering at Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer, a favorite coffee shop of actress Jamie Lee Curtis when she was filming the latest "Halloween" in Charleston in 2018.

The crisp and sweet 6.5 percent ABV Apple Lantern Pumpkin Cider that is made with brown sugar and originates from Blake's Hard Cider Co. in Michigan comes in a can decorated with Jack-o-Lanterns. A half-pint or pint can be sipped on Kudu's patio, an urban secret garden with its fountain, finches and ivy-covered facade.

Wolffer Dry Rosé Cider at Edmund's Oast

Rosé cider is an option for the wine-lover looking to try something a little different that falls pleasantly between dry and sweet. This particular 6.9 percent ABV cider by the Wolffer Estate is made from apples picked in Bridgehampton on Long Island.

You can also find this cider at Leon's Oyster Shop, Revelry and several other restaurants and bars in the area.

Urbitarte Sagardotegia "Saarte Sidra" at Stems & Skins

For an acidic cider a far cry from the sweet varieties, Urbitarte's "Saarte Sidra" from Atuan, Spain, is one option that can be found locally. The 6 percent ABV cider is a good selection for sour beer lovers and comes by the glass or bottle currently, though it was offered in a pre-coronavirus porron option.

It's fermented naturally without any added sweeteners or commercial yeasts, and Stems & Skins' romantic ambiance makes this a good date-night try.

Ace Pumpkin Cider at Famulari's Pizzeria

This 5 percent ABV cider is flavored with cinnamon, cloves and allspice for a result that tastes a bit like pumpkin pie. The Ace Pumpkin Cider is a little more challenging to find around town than its sister pineapple variety, but the Famulari's Pizzeria off Clements Ferry Road keeps it seasonally stocked. Ace Cider is based in Sonoma County, Calif.

Citizen "Dirty Mayor" Ginger Cider at EVO Pizzeria

EVO Pizzeria in Park Circle sells a variety of Citizen ciders, and while the rosé variety is a classic option, the ginger offers something a little more daring.

Still subtle in its spices, the 5.2 percent ABV "Dirty Mayor" ginger cider comes from Burlington, Vt., where the apples are sourced and pressed. South Carolina is one of the few states that Citizen currently distributes to.