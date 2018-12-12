Some restaurant owners collect old stuff, bedecking their dining room walls with caricatures and tchotchkes. Pat Williams, who in 2001 opened Lone Star Barbecue and Mercantile on a Santee country road that briefly parallels Interstate 95, collected old stores.
By the time Williams was ready to sell his buffet, the restaurant had grown to four fused-together buildings, including a retired post office and set of country stores that kept the heart of the state in hog feed and canned goods before Sears published its first catalog. When Williams moved the buildings to his property, he kept their interiors as intact as he could: First-time visitors were awed by the jumble.
But before he signed the place over to new owners Calvin Strock, Susan Strock, Ed Shuler and Shirley Toth, he largely emptied out Lone Star’s rickety rooms. Antiques that weren’t purchased by customers, who found Xeroxed price lists on their tables in the weeks before Thanksgiving, went back to Williams’ farm. He left behind just enough newspaper clippings, vintage photographs and thingamajigs so the restaurant wouldn’t look bare, Susan Strock says.
Strock right away appointed Toth to take charge of “merchandise and decorating.” Toth and Shuler own the Santee General Store, a convenience store and tackle shop near the highway.
“We’re going to put up more pictures,” Toth said hours before the foursome opened Lone Star for the first time. “I’ve got one of The Three Stooges and it’s an old picture. I thought that would be cute.”
Nodding, Strock added, “I’d like to bring one of Calvin’s momma, because she always loved the sour cream pound cake, and I’d like to make one on a Sunday.”
Restaurant failure rates and headlines about rising food costs and dwindling worker pools are no match for skilled cooks’ dreams: After years of fixing fried pork chops, rice and butterbeans for the laborers harvesting their fields, Susan Strock was certain she wanted a genuine restaurant. And Calvin Strock and Ed Shuler, friends since childhood, liked the idea of barbecue.
A turnkey business seemed like the way to go, especially after they calculated how much it would cost to rehabilitate a building they’d bought in Elloree. But commandeering another person’s concept is never easy, especially when barbecue’s involved. Choosing what to hang on the walls is just the beginning.
The Texas crutch
Russell Roegels thought he could avoid a handful of small business hassles by taking over an existing restaurant. The longtime pitmaster in 2001 essentially inherited a Houston location of Baker’s Ribs, a Dallas-based brand that dates back to 1988. According to Roegels, “Nobody even knew we were a franchise. They didn’t know Baker’s Ribs: There was about one half of one percent of people who knew.” (In Houston, not caring about Dallas is a source of municipal pride.)
But Roegels was constantly being reminded of what it meant to have another man’s name hanging over his restaurant.
“We saw barbecue evolving,” he recalls. “We saw a different way to do it than what the franchise was doing.”
Roegels quietly started experimenting with new ideas: He loaded up company-provided recipes with unsanctioned amounts of black pepper, and rubbed more spices into his briskets. The innovations impressed Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn, who dropped by in 2014 on the advice of local smoked meat connoisseurs.
“Having had a number of serviceable meals at the Baker’s Ribs location in Dallas, I didn’t expect to be wowed, but what I found was some of Houston’s best brisket,” he wrote.
That assessment didn’t sit well with Baker’s, Roegels says.
“They weren’t too keen on us getting the publicity,” he says. “We kind of had a little discussion, I’ll call it, and we decided to part ways mutually.”
Within two weeks of Vaughn publishing his review, Roegels took down the Baker’s sign. He pulled it from its frame at 11:35 a.m., smack in the middle of lunch. Customer traffic plummeted.
“They saw the name change, and they didn’t have a clue,” Roegels says. “When you see a different sign at your barbecue place, you think ‘what’s going on here?’ They would peek their heads in the door.”
And that’s about as far as they got until Houston Chronicle critic Alison Cook raved in print about Roegels Barbecue. Sales doubled after her review ran, and shot up again when the restaurant made Texas Monthly’s list of the top 50 barbecue joints in Texas.
“I guess they’re happy now,” Roegels says.
Open for business
Back at Lone Star, the new owners have no designs on a new name. But everyone in town is wondering what they’re planning for the restaurant, which keeps a Friday, Saturday, Sunday schedule. At a McDonald’s down the block from Santee General Store, a cashier asked a customer what she’d heard about the new owners, who at that very moment were readying for their debut.
“Do you all know how tired I am?” Susan Strock asked before methodically peeling a heap of bananas for pudding. “I ran a stoplight yesterday in Santee.”
Still, the owners have a few thoughts about how to make Lone Star their own “along and along,” Strock says. Eventually, they hope to redo the landscaping out front. They’d also like to create a menu of sandwiches for customers who don’t want to sit down for a full meal, although they recognize too that lingering unhurriedly over hash or making multiple trips to the Sunday dessert buffet is part of the restaurant’s fragile charm.
“You plan your trips north and south on 95 around it,” says Steve Tuten, a frequent customer who lives in North Carolina. “It’s so unique.”
Tuten was nearly, but not quite, one of the first guests to experience Lone Star’s new regime. That honor ended up going to Troy Durden, dressed in camo boots and a Harley shirt torn to reveal the Confederate flag tattoo on his upper arm. He and his dining partner didn’t seem aware of the ownership change. “Is it open or do you have to pay first?” he asked as workers scurried to finish assembling the buffet.
Twenty minutes later, Strock’s in-laws arrived.
“I was hoping to get my daddy’s picture made as the first customer,” one of the men in the group said.
Williams’ son, who helped with the cooking before Williams retired to spend more time with his 17 grandchildren, describes Calvin Strock as a “celebrity farmer.” He grows peanuts, cotton, soybeans and corn on 3,700 acres that he acquired by sweat, not blood. Plenty of his fellow farmers are excited to see their friend at the helm of a barbecue joint, the Strocks say.
“Well, you have some that are saying they hate to see the old ones leave, and some saying they’re glad to see the new ones coming,” Susan Strock says. “I think we’re going to do well. We wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t think we were going to do well.”