For many of us, our first seafood sandwich was the classic tuna fish. My family always made a mixture of mayo, pickle juice and a little of the juice or oil from the can along with the tuna, and spread it on white bread. We moved on to toasted whole wheat in later years, but those tuna fish sandwiches were a comfort food when there was nothing else in the house we wanted to eat.
When my uncle would pick us up to drive to see my aunt and grandmother we would stop at a roadside restaurant that served fried clam rolls with tartar sauce for an extra special treat to break up the trip.
While fried clams are still eaten on hot dog buns, a different roll, very similar to the hot dog bun, and perhaps inspired by the clam roll, has featured in a controversy between Maine and Connecticut lobster aficionados.
Connecticut citizens serve their lobster rolls hot. Purists open the roll nearly flat and serve it toasted, stuffed with warm lobster tossed with hot butter before drizzling it on top. Others, less fastidious, might add mayonnaise. Those who want to gild the lobster brown their butter first, giving it a fuller, richer flavor, and pour it on top.
Maine loyalists prefer the cold lobster salad sandwich, which I always associate with Massachusetts, which was where I first ate one. It was a very hot day, and, sitting inside a rustic restaurant after sailing all day, I was served one.
The lobster, fresh from the sea, had been steamed and separated from its shell. A tiny bit of mayonnaise, just enough to hold the roughly chopped lobster pieces together, had been added and the sandwich was so full that the lobster spilled out. I never forgot it, but whether it beats the hot lobster roll is a stance I would not dare to take.
Here in Charleston, shrimp salad is ever available and has variations that take the freshest local shrimp, chopped and mixed gently with mayonnaise and perhaps a bit of crunchy celery, and spread on white bread, topped with another piece of bread or served open face.
Variations include adding a bit of toasted curry powder, garlic aioli or even Romesco sauce. Chopped tomatoes, roasted red peppers or other bits of color and flavor work their way in as the season moves on. Grandmother’s powder puff rolls might have cosseted the shrimp salad, as well, if any were left from the previous night’s supper.
Instead of powder puff rolls, Hawaiian rolls are stepping up to hold shrimp. Made very similarly in a pan with rolls baking attached to each other and pulled apart to be squares, traditional Hawaiian rolls are made with pineapple juice and sometimes even brown sugar, resulting in a fluffy sweet roll that contrasts surprisingly well with the shrimp.
Here, we spread smashed avocado on the bread to hold the salad. Sliced avocado could have worked or chopped pieces mixed in with the salad rather than celery.
Fish tacos vied with smoked salmon for being featured today but since my neighbor had brown bread in her freezer, those small squares of thinly sliced bread became beds for thinly sliced smoked salmon, just-picked thinly sliced garden tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Purple basil and its flowers demanded to be included with little slivers of salmon rolled into flowers.
Mascarpone cheese, known as the Italian cream cheese, might have even been as happy with the salmon if bagels had been toasted and served instead of the brown bread. And without the tomato, fennel frond or seed would add a lovely touch.
In fact, all of the seafood featured takes very well to being mixed around with the ingredients in the other sandwiches, with the exception of the melted butter and the smoked salmon. The shrimp could easily find itself in the hot dog bun, dripping with butter, and the lobster would take well to the brown bread, and all of them love avocado. So take these as suggestions, and follow Dagwood’s lead and make your own. Just let the seafood shine!
Open-faced Smoked Salmon Sandwiches
Ingredients
2 slices small square brown bread
2-3 thin slices of smoked salmon
1-2 slices thinly sliced tomato
1-2 slices mozzarella
Basil (optional)
Directions
Carefully stack the bread, sliced salmon, mozzarella and tomato on the bread slices. Cut the bread into quarters. Add chopped red or green basil or basil flowers, optional.
Shrimp Salad Hawaiian Rolls or Sandwiches
Ingredients
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup pureed avocado
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 pounds shrimp, cooked and peeled
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
6-8 Hawaiian Rolls, opened, or 12 slices bread
Directions
Mix together the mayonnaise and lemon juice in a bowl, setting the avocado puree aside. Chop the shrimp as necessary. Stir the shrimp and parsley into the mayonnaise. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spread the avocado puree on the opened rolls or half the bread. Top with the shrimp salad and spread the salad. Add top of roll if necessary, or top with second piece of bread and cut diagonally.
Shrimp salad sandwiches for special occasions may be made an hour or two ahead, covered in the refrigerator with a damp paper towel.
Variations
- Use garlic mayonnaise instead of the mayonnaise.
- Add 1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley.
- Add up to 1 tablespoon roasted curry powder or Creole Seasoning to the mayonnaise mixture.
- Add 1 cup chopped celery and ½ cup chopped green onion
- Add 1 cup chopped fennel
Hot Lobster Roll
Ingredients
3-4 ounces cooked lobster
1-2 sticks butter
Herbs such as fennel frond, cilantro, parsley, thyme (optional)
2 hot dog buns
Directions
Roughly chop the lobster in pieces if necessary. Open each hot dog bun, spread with some of the butter. Toast in oven. Melt the remaining butter. When melted, heat the lobster gently in the butter, tossing. Add any optional herbs as desired. Using a slotted spoon, spoon the lobster generously on top of the opened roll. Drizzle on rest of melted butter. Eat hot.