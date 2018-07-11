The simplest way to stay cool if you have to cook is to batch cook, refrigerating and perhaps freezing to use for another, hotter day when a cooked dish is needed. The added virtue is these recipes are portable, whether to a church picnic on the grounds, a weekend with friends or family, or a trip to the beach or the mountains. They become casseroles and accommodate reheating easily.
One mantra is to never cook just one thing at a time. For instance, put a pan of water on to boil for some small potatoes to cook on the back of the stove while slicing and dicing vegetables for a tian.
And, if stone-ground grits can go in some other water to cook in the microwave, why not? This simultaneous cooking takes a bit of planning before the cooking starts, with the vegetables cleaned, the cooking containers chosen and a time chart listing the order in which foods are to be prepared and prepped.
It wouldn’t hurt to clear out space for them later in the refrigerator and freezer, either. Fortunately, planning can be done in the hotter time of the days.
Here are some ideas for foods that can be batch cooked and then used for various dishes later, even after freezing.
Spaghetti and other pastas beside lasagna freeze well after being cooked according to package directions. Divide the cooked pasta into desired amounts, drain as necessary and toss in olive oil, sauce or even water, making sure to totally coat any pasta to prevent from drying out. Move it to an oiled freezer bag or container. When ready, defrost in the microwave or by quickly reheating in a pan of simmering water then draining.
Finish the preparation according to favorite recipes such as tossing in pesto sauce. If you have a plan and don’t have time to complete the dishes, package the other ingredients in containers and put out all of the ingredients in adjoining containers or make a note on the outside of the container with ingredients needed and brief cooking directions.
Don’t worry about hungry people coming in from the beach criticizing the pasta for being slightly overdone until practiced several times. No one will notice or care.
Cooked rice, brown rice and wild rice refrigerate and freeze well. Seal tightly, refrigerate for a few days or freeze. Defrost in the microwave by quickly reheating in a steamer or pan of boiling water and draining. Proceed with recipe.
Zucchini, squash and eggplant do well cooked and frozen. Use one portion for this Tian and another for a favorite cheese gratin, serve with tomato or tomato sauce, or toss in a vinaigrette and serve cold.
Small potatoes, like any potatoes, don’t freeze particularly well, but they last a good week or more in this marinade in the refrigerator. Tote in a plastic bag and move to an easily visible container in the refrigerator.
A tall jar with a lid would be good, but even a plastic wrap-sealed glass makes the potatoes accessible to snackers. This is a better choice than chips. They make a nice salad by themselves or with cooked green beans, baby artichokes, roasted red peppers, red or Vidalia onions and squash.
To make a heartier meal, add some protein, such as canned and drained tuna or salmon, cooked chicken, shrimp, strips or julienned ham or beef. Add some sprinkled sea salt, sesame seeds or other crunch on top just before serving. Flavoring the oil with herbs enhances them as they marinade. Turn the potatoes occasionally to make sure they are covered in the marinade.
In these parts, shrimp and grits are a favorite, if not a necessity. Although I give you a classic recipe, I always cook my grits in the microwave in a huge measuring cup called a batter bowl or a cheap plastic one I got from the dollar store that also has a handle. The ratio is always four cups of liquid or more as needed.
Cooking this way takes no less time but is much easier, partly because constant stirring and attending is not needed, and partly because there is less kitchen heat. The trick is to keep them moist, so they will reheat easily.
I defrost in the microwave as well, but it can be done on the stove top by a watchful cook. Taste while cooking. Feel free to add more liquid, butter and salt at any time while cooking or reheating.
Small shrimp or pieces of shrimp will cook in the hot grits, as will spinach, cheese and other ingredients. If needed, the mixture can be heated further, in microwave or stove top.
As shrimp become more abundant, they can be cooked separately, in the shell whenever possible, and served cold, reheated with the grits, or with the grits shaped into patties, sauteed and served as appetizers. Leftovers freeze well.
How to tote
Always tote in a nonbreakable container. Look for them at garage sales and antique shops. No matter how pretty the presentation looks in a glass bowl, nothing tastes good with broken glass. Move it to the pretty bowl after arrival. When transporting hot food, use an insulated container if the food is perishable. Otherwise, wrapping the dish in old newspaper will insulate it well and allows for arriving with a still-warm pot.
Take care to put something under the container to catch the spills. It only takes one mishap with shrimp stock in the car to insure life-long caution.
Bring plenty of paper towels to wipe containers for the return trip. Stuff used plastic bags inside of each other, bringing any return garbage and wash and dry upon return when possible. It saves the beach for another day.
Small Boiled Potatoes in a Lemon Marinade With Basil
These tasty potatoes do well in any vinaigrette, but I particularly like them in this lemon one.
Ingredients
5 pounds new potatoes, halved or quartered
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
1/2 cup chopped scallions or green onion greens (optional)
3 heads garlic, chopped
1/2 teaspoon Dijon or dry mustard
1 cup olive oil
1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Cut the potatoes in half or quarters. Add the potatoes to a large pan of boiling salted water to cover. Bring back to a boil, cover and reduce heat. Simmer 30 minutes, or until a fork comes out clean but not mushy. Drain and put in a container. Add half the basil and all the scallions to the potatoes. Whisk together the garlic, mustard, olive oil and lemon. Pour over the potatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Gently stir, then let stand at least four hours or up to one week. Stir occasionally. Cover. Serve at room temperature, refrigerating if keeping more than a day. May also be served hot. Reheat quickly in a frying pan or the microwave.
Shrimp and Grits With Lightly Steamed Spinach
These are probably my favorite shrimp and grits, with a tender creamy texture. They seem to absorb the milk and cream faster than water, so be generous with them or add additional water to keep them loose.
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
2 cups milk
2-3 cups water
1 cup grits
1 garlic clove, chopped
Salt
Freshly ground pepper
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 to 1/2 cup butter
1 to 2 cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
1 pound shrimp, peeled
1 pound baby spinach, baby turnip greens
Directions
- Conventional cooking:
Bring the milk and water to a simmer in a heavy-bottomed non-stick saucepan over medium heat. Add the grits and the garlic, stirring and bring just to a boil. Cook until soft and creamy, adding salt, heavy cream and butter as needed to make a loose, but not runny, mixture, stirring often as needed, according to any package directions. This may take up to an hour if using stone ground grits. When cooked, use as much salt, butter and cheese as desired, stirring to make sure the cheese doesn’t stick. Add the shrimp. They may cook in the grits if hot enough. If not, return to the heat for a few minutes more until pink. Fold in the washed and dried greens and remove from the heat. The greens will cook in the hot grits. Serve in a chafing dish for a party or individually food a meal.
- Microwave method:
Heat the milk and half the water in a large handled bowl such as a 10- or 12-cup measuring cup. Stir in the grits and the garlic. Cover and heat on high four minutes. Stir vigorously and return to the microwave. Cook on high for five minutes. Stir vigorously, adding more of the water as needed. Repeat cooking, partially covered, in the microwave on high and stirring periodically for as long as needed, which may be up to an hour. Cook until soft and creamy, adding salt, pepper and heavy cream and as needed to make a loose, but not runny, mixture. When finished, add as much more butter and cheese as desired, stirring to make sure the cheese doesn’t stick. Add the shrimp. They may cook entirely in the grits if they are still hot enough. If more cooking is needed, return a few minutes, stirring, to the microwave. Fold in the washed and dried greens. The greens will cook in the hot grits. Serve as above.
Variation: Add enough cream to the grits to make them the consistency of a dip. Chop the shrimp and the greens before adding to the hot grits and serve with crisp tortilla chips.
Tian of Zucchini, Onions, Tomatoes and Basil With Feta Cheese
Serves 4 to 6
A “tian” is a fancy French name for a simply assembled and cooked casserole, usually in a special dish. It is even better the next day after the flavors have melded, making it a good fix-ahead dish.
This is a “use what is in the pantry” dish. So add any vegetable that will cook in about the same time. Don’t worry if a layer gets a little tinged with brown. It will be different each time it is cooked, depending on the freshness and amount of the vegetables. The texture is up to the cook, as is the amount of vegetables. Since this recipe can be adjusted to using any amount of vegetables, from enough for two or more, the time is variable as well and just a general guideline.
For a spiffier presentation, rather than layering, alternate zucchini, tomatoes and any other vegetables, tucking in partially under each other to form a pattern.
Ingredients
1/4 to 1/2 cup olive oil
2 onions, or 3-4 shallots, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 pounds ripe table tomatoes, sliced or small grape tomatoes, halved or quartered
1-1/2 to 2 pounds zucchini or half zucchini and half yellow squash
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 to 2 tablespoons fresh basil, thyme and/or oregano, chopped
1/3 to 1/2 cup feta or other soft goat cheese such as Montrachet
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Oil an oven-to-table pan or dish large enough to allow the vegetables to come to the rim.
Heat a large skillet, add the olive oil, and when hot enough to ripple, add the onion. Cook the onion until soft, add the garlic and cook a few minutes longer. Remove the soft onion and garlic and spread on the bottom of the oiled pan. If you are using shallots, set aside for later so their pretty frizzle and color can go on top. Meanwhile, slice the zucchini thinly and add to the skillet, adding oil as necessary, and cook until lightly soft, but not mushy. If you prefer it a light brown, that is fine. Spread over the onions on the bottom of the pan. Season well with salt and pepper and half of the herbs. Move to the hot oven and bake one-half hour. Add the tomatoes across the top if sliced, or around the edges if using halved small ones. Cover with foil. Remove from oven, remove foil. Sprinkle remaining herbs on the vegetables and if using shallots, add them on the top. Drizzle the top lightly with oil if desired. Cover again with foil and continue cooking another half hour to an hour. Serve hot or cool down and serve at room temperature or reheat the next day. May be refrigerated or frozen, once cooled and covered.
Options
- Thinly slice 1 to 2 large long, thin purple or globe-type eggplant about the thickness of the zucchini.
- If not freezing the dish, add a layer of sliced potatoes.
- Roasted red bell peppers can be added.
- Add rosemary to other herbs or use alone.