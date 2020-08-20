James Beard Foundation cancels awards, affecting Charleston finalists FIG and High Wire

In an unprecedented act in its 30 years of bestowing culinary awards, the James Beard Foundation said on Thursday it would not present winners at a virtual ceremony in September.

Instead, the foundation will begin a yearlong initiative to audit and overhaul the awards process, with intent to remove any systemic bias.

Locally, FIG and High Wire Distilling Co. are among finalists who will not receive accolades.

This decision arrives as restaurants continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 with no clear end in sight. In a statement by the James Beard Foundation, one reason to not hold its annual awards ceremony this year is because of the turbulent state of the industry.

"The uncertainty of this time for our industry is already a hard reality and considering anyone to have won or lost within the current tumultuous hospitality ecosystem does not in fact feel like the right thing to do," James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said. "We hope to focus our collective energy on helping our community get through this crisis and on addressing the inequities in the industry going forward."

The James Beard Foundation admitted in 2018 its need to improve the racial diversity of nominees. That year, Charleston's own Black BBQ pitmaster Rodney Scott won an award for Best Chef: Southeast.

"As a leading organization of the food movement in the U.S., we wanted to do more to support equity in the industry and access to its highest honors," the foundation wrote that year before issuing a series of Op-Eds that better explored a need for racial diversity and to recognize the achievements of people of color in the culinary industry.

This year, the Charleston Wine + Food board of directors stated plans to "become actively anti-racist," releasing steps to address its shortcomings in the realm of equity and inclusivity. Diversifying its board and staff, paying closer attention to the event venues it chooses and facilitating the participation of a wider group of food-and-beverage experts were part of that plan. The annual festival has since been called off for 2021.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

The James Beard Foundation will not hold awards presentations in 2021 either, taking into account the hardships potential nominees have faced this year.

FIG was a finalist in the Outstanding Restaurant category. The restaurant has twice won the award for Best Chef Southeast, and last year won the award for Outstanding Wine Program.

High Wire Distilling was a finalist in the Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional category. A win would've been the first for the distillery.

Neither FIG nor High Wire responded to requests for comment.

While the James Beard Awards can be a badge of honor in the culinary industry, Charleston Grill general manager and acclaimed maître d' Mickey Bakst said they are by no means a tell-all achievement in the food and beverage world.

"I understand the power of the Beard Awards and I have been a recipient in the past, but I just personally don’t pay attention to them anymore," Bakst said. "I find them to have become pretty meaningless in my world over the last couple of years."

Bakst said he was sympathetic to the local businesses who will miss out on the accolades, because having a James Beard Award associated with one's restaurant undoubtedly comes with more attention. The foundation's internal scrutinization, he believes, is a good move but one he doesn't anticipate will get him to pay attention.

"Any time any organization looks at themselves and tries to figure out what their place is, I think that’s a great thing," Bakst said.

This year's ceremony, which will be broadcast live via Twitter on Sept. 25, will celebrate previously announced honorees instead of new winners. The event will also spotlight some of this year's nominees, explore some of the culinary industry's current historic challenges and look forward to the future.