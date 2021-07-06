It's frosé all day in Charleston at new slushie-wine outpost amid continued popularity

Slushie machines swirl together pink wine, sugar and fruit at bars and restaurants across the Lowcountry, decorating tabletops from Uptown Social's rooftop to Leon's patio.

But now there's a downtown outpost exclusively slinging the stuff daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It's a collaboration between Edmund's Oast and the Sullivan's Island Co-Op, a multipurpose shop that makes deli sandwiches and sells sunscreen and pimiento cheese with pita chips to beachgoers.

The Co-Op is known for its wide array of frosé, with more than 15 machines in use concocting fresh, flavorful batches.

Frozen alcoholic beverages are nowhere near a new concept; Wet Willie's capitalized on the frozen daquiri trend on East Bay Street in 1993 by offering up a wall of colorful slush cycling like a row of washing machines at the dry cleaner's.

It's since closed, but the concept of blending ice and booze lived on, trickling into the restaurant and party business.

Now, you can purchase a frosé to pair with your oysters or filet mignon at Star's and rent your own machines for bachelorette parties, weddings and birthdays. The Terrace Theater has even installed an adults-only frosé machine adjacent to its kid-friendly blue raspberry slushie option.

The Co-Op launched with one machine of its original strawberry flavor in early 2017, just after owner Jess Patterson took a trip to an Italian pasta shop in Manhattan with a cocktail list that includes a glass of frosé for $15.

"I had no interest in ordering one, but my wife did," said Patterson. "And then the waiter told me on Saturdays they go through 2,500 of them a day."

The business owner with a finance background did the math in his head, tried a surprisingly tasty sip and decided he was missing out on a major market.

He spun together his own not-too-sweet take with a focus on fresh fruits versus heaps of sugar and then started adding more flavors to the menu, like cucumber watermelon and habanero lime. Some didn't pan out, like Orange Crush ("absolutely terrible"), while others began appealing to a larger cocktail-sipping audience (the Aperol Spritz is a favorite, particularly for men).

The Co-Op then expanded to a shop on Isle of Palms with six slushie machines of its own. There are four at the new frosé outpost connected to Sushi-Wa, part of the recently closed Workshop complex. It used to house a variety of food concepts that traded off occupancy.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Co-Op provides the ingredients, while Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. staffs the cozy, wooden hut-like kiosk. A pink sign decorated with flamingos dangles from the roof, while the menu offers frosé flights and 16-ounce to-go bottles at 14 percent alcohol by volume.

A video of the setup got more than 400 likes and comments within 24 hours of Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. posting it to Instagram.

The two businesses first teamed up for a special batch of frosé-style ale with strawberry, lemon and wine grapes added. It's sold out every run.

Edmund's Oast owner Scott Shor said he knew the outpost collaboration would be popular from the start, since rosé, along with sweeter and juicier beers, have escalated in demand.

"It's been obvious over the last few years that Charleston is obsessed with frosé," he said. "It seems to be the combination of a preexisting love for rosé wine and the climate here. Couple that with it being frozen and somewhat of a nostalgic novelty and a little bit party-esque — and of course Co-Op's creative riffing of flavors — and it's this magical catalyst for explosive desire, growth, whatever you want to call it."

And people don't just want alcoholic slushies in the summertime, though July is, of course, an ideal time to launch the concept. Charlestonians are still buying frosé into fall and winter. The Co-Op serves it up year-round.

"People are still drinking frozen rosé in February," Patterson said. "It's insane. It's Charleston."

The Friday before Fourth of July weekend, the new outpost handed out almost a dozen bottles of its strawberry, peach and blackberry lavender flavors to Meaghan Kelly and Courtney Holliday, who were taking them back to their office.

Two co-workers at an insurance company in the complex were spending their lunch break checking out the new setup.

Emily Roth and Katie Perkinson, Co-Op frequenters, each bought a flight.

"I love how there's frosé downtown now, since I live here," said Roth. "And the Co-Op is always so busy."

"It's Friday," Kelly said simply.

Frosé Friday is a movement the new outpost will happily support.