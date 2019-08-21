Since first issuing the call for cooking contest submissions, we've received a slew of great recipes, as well as inquiries from people as far away as Pennsylvania asking if they're eligible to enter their favorite dishes.
Clearly, home cooks are keen to prove their sweet potato pie and seafood salad prowess. And it's not too late for you to get in on the competitive action.
As a reminder, we’re hoping The Post and Courier’s readers will help us bring the tri-county area's 100,000 newcomers up to speed on the region’s culinary traditions. Calling on suggestions from chefs Christopher Hyatt and Amethyst Ganaway, both of whom were born and raised here, we compiled a list of a dozen dishes in the Lowcountry repertory.
Now we want to know how you make them.
We hope you'll consider submitting a recipe for one or more of the following dishes; we'll feature one category each month over the coming year. At the end of each month, we’ll select a winning recipe based on feedback from members of The Post and Courier’s Food Facebook group.
The dishes are:
- Smothered turkey wings
- Seafood salad
- Okra soup
- Lima beans
- Mac-and-cheese
- Red rice
- Sweet potato pie
- Pound cake
- Crab cakes
- Wild game stew
- Oyster pilau
- Hoppin' John
You can email submissions to hraskin@postandcourier.com or send them to my attention at 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403. In either case, please include your full name and a contact phone number. And this is not the Pillsbury Bake-Off: There are no rules about yield or ingredient count. So long as a recipe works for you, it works for us.
The deadline is Sept. 15.
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. I can always be reached at the above email address or at 843-937-5560.