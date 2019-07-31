When I joined The Post and Courier in 2013, there were roughly 10 craft beer producers in the Charleston area. Now, there are three times as many breweries, in addition to half a dozen distilleries.

In short, the beverage scene has become a beat of its own, and we've brought on an award-winning journalist to handle it.

Dave Infante this week joins The Post and Courier's Food section as its lead drinks reporter. He'll enhance our existing culinary coverage by keeping a close eye on the local beer, wine and spirits industry, and producing original stories about what Charleston's drinking and why.

Infante has covered national food and drink stories for nearly a decade, both as a full-time staff writer and video producer at Thrillist, and more recently as a freelance feature writer here in South Carolina.

He's won two James Beard Foundation awards for his reporting on the U.S. craft-brewing industry. Beyond beer, Infante has covered topics including the environmental impact of tiki drinks, the socioeconomic history of malt liquor and how natural gas pipeline construction affects distilleries’ access to clean water.

As a field producer and host for Thrillist’s “Food/Groups” web series, he traveled the country to highlight the close relationships that develop between cuisine and community, such as blue crabs in the upper Chesapeake Bay; indigenous wild rice in Minnesota and cubanos in Tampa.

While Infante won't write any criticism, he will occasionally pitch in with general food coverage. He'll also edit our email newsletter and contribute regularly to The Post and Courier's Food Facebook group. I hope you'll join me there in welcoming him.